2021 March 10 09:40

Oil prices decrease as US reserves grow

Crude oil prices fell by 0.66%-0.8%

As of March 10, 07:47, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.8% lower to settle at $68.98 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.66% to close at $63.59 a barrel.



