  • 2021 March 10 09:40

    Oil prices decrease as US reserves grow

    Crude oil prices fell by 0.66%-0.8%

    As of March 10, 07:47, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.8% lower to settle at $68.98 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.66% to close at $63.59 a barrel.

2021 March 10

18:35 DEME Offshore and Sabca test drones for O&M and critical operations at a wind farm in the North Sea
18:22 RF Transport Ministry set to arrange phase by phase transfer of inland water ways to unified operator’s management
18:15 Wärtsilä to deliver barge-mounted 54 MW / 32 MWh energy storage system to Therma Marine, Philippines
18:00 Scope of dredging at Russia’s IWW to total 21.2 million cubic meters in 2021
17:45 ABP and Clarksons Port Services sign new long-term agreement in Ipswich
17:30 Budget for dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay almost doubled to about RUB 19 billion
17:15 Solstad awarded four PSV contracts for work in the UK North Sea
17:00 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2021 dropped by 14.6%
16:41 APM Terminals Barcelona applies 5G technology to improve traffic safety
16:15 Maritime industry leaders to explore ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore
16:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% Y-o-Y
15:41 Crowley, Greenbrier launch and christen new fuel barge for Alaska
15:24 Keppel O&M delivers LNG carrier to the subsidiary of Avenir LNG
15:04 Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals
14:46 Western Shiprepair completed maintenance and repair works of Stena Flavia
14:29 MAN Energy Solutions to provide services for Greece’s first LNG truck-loading pilot station
14:17 Port of Liepaja throughput in 2M’2021 rose by 0.8% Y-o-Y
13:48 Aymeric Hamon appointed as General Director of Mordraga
13:36 Petersburg Oil Terminal starts handling Belarus' oil products
13:10 Port of Ipswich reaches 2 million tonnes of cargo since lockdown
12:53 ABB technology to support iconic U.S. ferry’s move to hybrid-electric operations
12:05 MSC reports another successful year for its reefer cargo services
11:54 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company completes another stage of its container storage yard modernisation
11:26 NIBULON’s high-capacity fleet sets new export record
11:05 VCFI continues to rise in February and grows by 6.83%
10:40 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” opens in Moscow
10:39 MOL enhances function of AR navigation system to support vessel navigation
09:59 Stena Line aims to become the most diverse shipping company in the world
09:54 Artificial plot of land put into operation in Ust-Luga seaport
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 10, 2021
09:27 Baltic Dry Index as of March 9
09:15 ECSA-ETF: EU shipping needs to attract and retain more women
08:01 Sembcorp Marine secures first sustainability-linked loan facility with DBS Bank

2021 March 9

18:41 Bremen’s Senate commissions a hydrogen study
18:20 Verifavia Shipping certifies and enhances IB’s InfoSHIP technology to support environmental regulation compliance
18:05 Holland Shipyards to construct hydrogen-powered fuel cell propulsion system for inland shipping
17:54 Kalmar’s to supply RTG and mobile equipment solutions for new Dry Port in Laos
17:38 StormGeo launches Strategic Power Routing to maximize fuel savings for shippers
16:14 "K" Line announces establishment of Carbon Neutral Promotion Group
15:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe & the Mediterranean to West Africa
14:57 Singapore is the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation
14:21 Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director
13:22 Ulstein newbuild makes splash with innovative davit concept
13:14 Russian Pollock plant expands production
12:45 Klaipėda LNG reloading station reached symbolic milestones
12:21 DNV awards AiP to HMD for intra-Europe feeder container ship Euro-Congreen 1900
12:11 Large-scale methanol testing to begin at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre
11:49 Port of Tallinn now consumes only green electricity produced in Estonia
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’20201 fell by 1.8% YoY
10:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09, 2021
09:46 Stena Bulk unveils InfinityMAX concept vessel design
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of demand
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 8
08:10 Linde to supply world's first hydrogen-powered ferry

2021 March 8

15:18 Kari Wilkinson takes the helm at Ingalls Shipbuilding as president
14:39 EPS, OCI, and MAN partner to adopt methanol and ammonia as marine fuel