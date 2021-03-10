-
2021 March 10 09:40
Oil prices decrease as US reserves grow
Crude oil prices fell by 0.66%-0.8%
As of March 10, 07:47, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.8% lower to settle at $68.98 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.66% to close at $63.59 a barrel.
Crude oil prices decrease on growth of US reserves.
