2021 March 9 18:41

Bremen’s Senate commissions a hydrogen study

At its session, Bremen’s Senate resolved to commission a study on hydrogen to obtain a basis within the near future for making decisions concerning the establishment of hydrogen infrastructure for the ports of Bremen, according to the company's release.

Dr Claudia Schilling, Senator for Science and Ports, stated, “As part of their ‘Greenports Strategy’, the ports of Bremen are already endeavouring to make the ports climate-neutral within the foreseeable future. The use of green hydrogen is an essential element of this undertaking. The new study is intended to provide a sound basis within the near future for making important decisions on the establishment of hydrogen infrastructure at the ports of Bremen.”

One of the objectives of the study is to clarify what transport routes will become established as demand for hydrogen increases, what role the ports of Bremen will play in this new transport scenario, what conditions the port will have to fulfil in terms of the anticipated ships, port and transhipment facilities and what safety precautions will be necessary. It will also aim to identify those solutions that could potentially be suitable for the ports of Bremen.



The implementation proposals that result from the study will be taken into account in the future development of Bremen’s port concept and subsequently be continued as independent projects. The target is to begin with actual implementation of the projects with the help of funding programmes as from 2023.

The port management company bremenports is to be entrusted with the study and the first results are expected to be available within 12 to 15 months. The overall costs of the project will amount to EUR 643,000.