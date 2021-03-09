  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 9 18:41

    Bremen’s Senate commissions a hydrogen study

    At its session, Bremen’s Senate resolved to commission a study on hydrogen to obtain a basis within the near future for making decisions concerning the establishment of hydrogen infrastructure for the ports of Bremen, according to the company's release.

    Dr Claudia Schilling, Senator for Science and Ports, stated, “As part of their ‘Greenports Strategy’, the ports of Bremen are already endeavouring to make the ports climate-neutral within the foreseeable future. The use of green hydrogen is an essential element of this undertaking. The new study is intended to provide a sound basis within the near future for making important decisions on the establishment of hydrogen infrastructure at the ports of Bremen.”

    One of the objectives of the study is to clarify what transport routes will become established as demand for hydrogen increases, what role the ports of Bremen will play in this new transport scenario, what conditions the port will have to fulfil in terms of the anticipated ships, port and transhipment facilities and what safety precautions will be necessary. It will also aim to identify those solutions that could potentially be suitable for the ports of Bremen.

    The implementation proposals that result from the study will be taken into account in the future development of Bremen’s port concept and subsequently be continued as independent projects. The target is to begin with actual implementation of the projects with the help of funding programmes as from 2023.

    The port management company bremenports is to be entrusted with the study and the first results are expected to be available within 12 to 15 months. The overall costs of the project will amount to EUR 643,000.

Другие новости по темам: ports of Bremen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 9

18:41 Bremen’s Senate commissions a hydrogen study
18:20 Verifavia Shipping certifies and enhances IB’s InfoSHIP technology to support environmental regulation compliance
18:05 Holland Shipyards to construct hydrogen-powered fuel cell propulsion system for inland shipping
17:54 Kalmar’s to supply RTG and mobile equipment solutions for new Dry Port in Laos
17:38 StormGeo launches Strategic Power Routing to maximize fuel savings for shippers
16:14 "K" Line announces establishment of Carbon Neutral Promotion Group
15:46 Singapore is the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation
15:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe & the Mediterranean to West Africa
14:57 Singapore is the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation
14:21 Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director
13:22 Ulstein newbuild makes splash with innovative davit concept
13:14 Russian Pollock plant expands production
12:45 Klaipėda LNG reloading station reached symbolic milestones
12:21 DNV awards AiP to HMD for intra-Europe feeder container ship Euro-Congreen 1900
12:11 Large-scale methanol testing to begin at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre
11:49 Port of Tallinn now consumes only green electricity produced in Estonia
11:21 StormGeo launches Strategic Power Routing to maximize fuel savings for shippers
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’20201 fell by 1.8% YoY
10:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09, 2021
09:46 Stena Bulk unveils InfinityMAX concept vessel design
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of demand
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 8
08:10 Linde to supply world's first hydrogen-powered ferry

2021 March 8

16:42 Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director
15:18 Kari Wilkinson takes the helm at Ingalls Shipbuilding as president
14:39 EPS, OCI, and MAN partner to adopt methanol and ammonia as marine fuel
13:56 USCG crew conducts 44 mile tow west of Sanibel Island
12:31 Valaris receives court approval of Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
11:52 AMSA: National float-free EPIRB inspection campaign delivers great results so far
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 08, 2021

2021 March 7

16:14 Vard Marine announces change in Vice President of Ottawa operations
14:27 VOS Singapore delivers MWV Falgout to end client
13:41 USCG concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska
12:53 Seaspan acquires two 15,000 TEU containerships on long-term charters
11:36 Trelleborg acquires leading supplier of composite hoses
10:54 Vard Marine secures a new contract for the design of an amphibious and military sea transport for the Chilean Navy Escotillón IV Program

2021 March 6

18:20 Philly Shipyard begins fabrication on second NSMV
15:08 e5 Lab establishes Marindows Inc.
13:27 New wood-chip carrier for Hokuetsu Corporation delivered
12:31 Saipem and the Norwegian company, Elkem, sign a feasibility study agreement for the decarbonisation business
11:43 TDI-Brooks International, Inc. completes two EBS programs offshore Angola
10:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries

2021 March 5

18:27 Logimatic signs contract with Hapag-Lloyd for implementation of SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels
17:39 Ilya Muromets icebreaker to participate in expedition of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet and Russian Geographical Society
17:01 Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies appoints new President
16:37 Keel laying ceremony for ‘Green Jade’ was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
15:44 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 2M’2021 fell by 2.1% Y-o-Y
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2021 climbed by 7% Y-o-Y
14:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2021 rose by 70% Y-o-Y
14:47 IAA PortNews' greetings on the International Women's Day!
14:33 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year
14:15 HHI Group launches “Hydrogen Project” with Saudi Aramco
13:11 Eco-bonus for sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region via Ports of Stockholm
12:48 Oboronlogistics to take part in preparation of Strategy for Development of Russia’s Shipbuilding Industry
12:32 ICTSI 2020 net income up 1% to US$101.8mln
12:26 Global Ports Investments announces its operational results and publishes its consolidated financial statements for 2020
12:01 EGS extends rail link Rotterdam-Bavaria
11:31 DNV advises PGE Baltica on setup of a joint venture structure to develop, build and operate two offshore wind plants in the Baltic Sea
11:01 LR completes purchase of C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
10:45 Shipping company and chief officer convicted for dumping garbage in Great Barrier Reef