    Verifavia Shipping certifies and enhances IB’s InfoSHIP technology to support environmental regulation compliance

    IB, an international IT Company specialized in technical management systems and solutions for the maritime industry, has partnered with Verifavia Shipping, the leading independent global provider of carbon emissions verification and IHM services, according to the company's release. The collaboration ensures shipping companies are supported with a certified process which helps meet the demands of environmental regulations including EU Monitoring Reporting and Verification (EU MRV), the International Maritime Organisation’s Data Collection System (IMO DCS), and Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM).
     
    IB’s InfoSHIP® is a web-based software suitable for all vessel types. It brings a high level of fleet control and efficiency to a broad range of technical processes. Verifavia Shipping will certify InfoSHIP Performance for the compliance of shipping emissions regulations, including EU MRV and IMO DCS requirements.
     
    InfoSHIP® is designed to apply new technologies as soon as they become available, and to facilitate integration with other systems to ensure an efficient and reliable process. IB and Verifavia Shipping have established a strategic cooperation to support compliance with IHM requirements. By integrating Verifavia Shipping’s “3 Way Plug & Play” IHM maintenance dashboard, shipowners have live access to the IHM maintenance status of the vessel and the system can automatically generate monthly or ad-hoc IHM maintenance reports to demonstrate implementation and compliance with regulations, also ensuring vessels are prepared for PSC inspections.
     
    In accordance with the EU Ship Recycling Regulation and the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, it is mandatory for ships to carry a certified and maintained IHM specifying the location and approximate quantities of hazardous materials – such as asbestos or ozone-depleting substances – onboard. The IHM Part I must be constantly maintained during the operational lifetime of a vessel which can be complicated and time consuming. This means that for all items and equipment installed, modernised or replaced, the IHM must be updated; from a coat of paint or the addition of a single gasket.
     
    About Verifavia:

    Verifavia Shipping strives to be the maritime industry’s first choice for the provision of emissions verification and hazardous materials preparation and maintenance services. With offices in Paris, Singapore, and Chandigarh, Verifavia also has trusted partners based in Panama, the US, Canada, Australia, China, Greece, Turkey, Hong Kong, Germany, etc, to provide an accurate and expert service worldwide.

    Verifavia Shipping was the first company to provide EU Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) services and the first independent verifier to provide International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Data Collection System (DCS) verification for a number of flag states.

    With one of the largest in-house hazmat teams in the industry, Verifavia Shipping helps shipping companies prepare and digitally maintain an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) on existing ships. Approved by the Korean Register, Indian Register of Shipping, ABS Group, Lloyd’s Register, RINA, Bureau Veritas, China Classification Society and DNV GL, Verifavia Shipping also provides IHM services for Class NK. Verifavia is also one of the first companies to be approved by the LISCR and RMI flag states.

    About IB

    Born under the IT star early in the 80’s, IB -Influencing Business- focuses on design, development and implementation of enterprise asset management systems for the technical, maintenance and energy management of all kinds of assets for the Maritime Sector.

    A single web-based software system to support, digitalize and integrate a broad range of fleet technical and operational processes, complying with the latest regulatory requirements in the market: this is the essence of InfoSHIP™.

    Designed to be an ally for ship managers and operators, the software can be stand-alone or work in a multiconnected environment such as a fleet operation remote control center, making it highly adaptable to all kinds of clients.

