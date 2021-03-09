2021 March 9 14:57

Singapore is the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation

On 9 March 2021, Singapore ratified the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation. It is the first country to do so shortly after it signed the Convention on 1 March 2021. Ratifying the Convention will support the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) to become an intergovernmental organisation, according to MPA's release.

Established in 1957, IALA is the leading international association for technical standards in marine aids to navigation (ATON), vessel traffic services (VTS) and e-navigation. Consisting of technical committees that develop common standards and practices across the maritime industry, IALA drives the harmonisation of ATON worldwide to foster safe, economic and efficient shipping. As an intergovernmental organisation, IALA will be better placed to fulfil the crucial role it plays in facilitating marine navigation.

As a major hub port and a coastal state situated along one of the world’s busiest waterways for international shipping, Singapore recognises the importance of IALA’s efforts to establish common technical standards for VTS and e-Navigation in promoting safe and efficient shipping. Besides hosting various IALA workshops and courses over the years, Singapore also signed a memorandum of understanding with IALA in 2018, which committed S$1 million over five years to support the IALA World-Wide Academy in capacity building and human resource development for IALA’s National Members. Singapore is presently serving a four-year term as an elected Council Member of IALA.



