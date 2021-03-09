2021 March 9 16:14

"K" Line announces establishment of Carbon Neutral Promotion Group

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. established a new department focusing on businesses and projects for carbon neutrality including renewable energy effective on April 1st, 2021, according to the company's release.

The requirement of de-carbonization is rapidly growing in the world and it accelerates the expectation for business field of carbon neutrality, such as Renewable Energy projects including offshore wind, Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage projects, Energy Transition projects (LNG value chain related) and Carbon Emission Trading.

For the purpose of proactively responding such needs, "K" Line will establish "Carbon Neutral Promotion Group" and facilitate business development for net-zero CO2 emission along with related parties and companies of "K" Line group.