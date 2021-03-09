2021 March 9 15:04

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe & the Mediterranean to West Africa

CMA CGM implemented Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as from April 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.

Below are the FAK rates for a sample list of corridors, commodities and container types where the rate increase is effective:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Europe & the Mediterranean excluding Turkey, Egypt & Black Sea

Destination Range: To West Africa

Date of application: April 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports)