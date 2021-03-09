2021 March 9 12:21

DNV awards AiP to HMD for intra-Europe feeder container ship Euro-Congreen 1900

DNV, the world’s leading classification society, granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for a new design of intra-Europe 1,900 TEU feeder container ships. Young Jun Nam, CTO & Executive Vice President at HMD, and Hwa Lyong Lee, DNV Business Development Manager, attended the AiP handover ceremony at HMD’s premises in Ulsan.

The AiP is the result of a joint development project between DNV and HMD to develop a highly efficient and reliable feeder vessel design to respond to the European shortsea container market. The design was reviewed for compliance with DNV’s rules for container ships, including the option of using LNG as a ship fuel. DNV also provided technical support on the basic design in terms of stability, cargo loading and unloading, and the machinery arrangement concept and accommodation.



Similar to the previous Congreen 1,800TEU design development project, the flexible design ensures extended Euro-size container stowage in the hold and on deck, and 45ft of container stowage in a designated hold and on deck. The ship also fulfils the requirements of EEDI phase III at diesel mode by a wide margin. A new LNG fuel concept, with a type C tank located behind the deckhouse, was also applied as an option, and incorporates the latest version of the 6S60ME-C10.5 main engine.



The DNV Container Excellence Centre in Hamburg provided technical advice to HMD during the JDP period to enhance the cargo optimisation and assess the design’s compliance with environmental requirements, including EEXI.



About HMD

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) has secured its foothold as the world’s No. 1 dockyard dedicated to constructing mid-sized vessels, based on abundant technology and experience. Equipped with an integrated information system for the entire manufacturing process and an advanced design and engineering system based on relentless research and development (R&D), HMD boasts the industry’s best technology and productivity.

About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.