2021 March 9 14:21

Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director

APM Terminals Bahrain announces Maureen Bannerman as the new Managing Director, following the earlier announcement on Susan Hunter leaving the position at the end of April 2021. Maureen will assume the role in early April, according to the company's release.



Maureen Bannerman will join APM Terminals from Dubai Airports, where she has held the position of Vice President, Commercial since 2016, directly responsible for the commercial vision and strategy of the world’s busiest airport. Prior to that, Ms Bannerman held executive positions in Serco Dubai Metro (company managing Dubai’s metro and tram systems), Abu Dhabi Airports, as well as UK’s Network Rail and High Speed Rail System.



Ms Bannerman replaces Susan Hunter, who has been managing APM Terminals Bahrain since January 2019, advancing the strategic and transformational agenda of the company and improving its operational and commercial performance.



