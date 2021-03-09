2021 March 9 13:14

Russian Pollock plant expands production

The plant Russian Pollock, built by the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) in Primorye (Far East), is expanding the volume of production, according to the company's release. For this purpose, the enterprise was transferred to work in two shifts.

“Russian Fishery Company is the flagship of the fish deep processing development in the country. The company is implementing this strategy since 2014 - through the modernization and renewal of the fleet and the development of onshore production,” commented Mikhail Degtyarenko, General Director of the Russian Pollock plant.

The plant is aimed at providing high-quality products, first, to the domestic market. Currently, the company's products (Pollock fillet) are sold by the Samberi Far East retail network. With the expansion of production, it is planned to enter other retail chains of Primorye. Also, it is planned to start shipping the plants products to Europe. The development of processing facilities allows RFC to replace export of raw Pollock, which today is processed mainly in China.

Russian Pollock is the largest fish processing enterprise in the Primorsky Territory. The main products of the plant are blocks and single frozen Pollock fillets, as well as mince briquettes, steaks, etc. The design capacity of the plant is 155 tons of products per day and at least 20 tons per day of fish oil and fishmeal from the main production waste. The capacities of the plant, as well as the new fleet under construction, will allow the RFC to provide its own deep processing of up to 100% of the catches.

About Russian Fishery Company

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants. RFC is building a new fleet of supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.