  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 9 13:14

    Russian Pollock plant expands production

    The plant Russian Pollock, built by the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) in Primorye (Far East), is expanding the volume of production, according to the company's release. For this purpose, the enterprise was transferred to work in two shifts.

    “Russian Fishery Company is the flagship of the fish deep processing development in the country. The company is implementing this strategy since 2014 - through the modernization and renewal of the fleet and the development of onshore production,” commented Mikhail Degtyarenko, General Director of the Russian Pollock plant.

    The plant is aimed at providing high-quality products, first, to the domestic market. Currently, the company's products (Pollock fillet) are sold by the Samberi Far East retail network. With the expansion of production, it is planned to enter other retail chains of Primorye. Also, it is planned to start shipping the plants products to Europe. The development of processing facilities allows RFC to replace export of raw Pollock, which today is processed mainly in China.

    Russian Pollock is the largest fish processing enterprise in the Primorsky Territory. The main products of the plant are blocks and single frozen Pollock fillets, as well as mince briquettes, steaks, etc. The design capacity of the plant is 155 tons of products per day and at least 20 tons per day of fish oil and fishmeal from the main production waste. The capacities of the plant, as well as the new fleet under construction, will allow the RFC to provide its own deep processing of up to 100% of the catches.

    About Russian Fishery Company

    RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants. RFC is building a new fleet of supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of  vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.

Другие новости по темам: Russian Fishery Company  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 9

15:46 Singapore is the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation
15:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe & the Mediterranean to West Africa
14:57 Singapore is the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation
14:21 Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director
13:22 Ulstein newbuild makes splash with innovative davit concept
13:14 Russian Pollock plant expands production
12:45 Klaipėda LNG reloading station reached symbolic milestones
12:21 DNV awards AiP to HMD for intra-Europe feeder container ship Euro-Congreen 1900
12:11 Large-scale methanol testing to begin at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre
11:49 Port of Tallinn now consumes only green electricity produced in Estonia
11:21 StormGeo launches Strategic Power Routing to maximize fuel savings for shippers
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’20201 fell by 1.8% YoY
10:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09, 2021
09:46 Stena Bulk unveils InfinityMAX concept vessel design
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of demand
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 8
08:10 Linde to supply world's first hydrogen-powered ferry

2021 March 8

16:42 Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director
15:18 Kari Wilkinson takes the helm at Ingalls Shipbuilding as president
14:39 EPS, OCI, and MAN partner to adopt methanol and ammonia as marine fuel
13:56 USCG crew conducts 44 mile tow west of Sanibel Island
12:31 Valaris receives court approval of Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
11:52 AMSA: National float-free EPIRB inspection campaign delivers great results so far
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 08, 2021

2021 March 7

16:14 Vard Marine announces change in Vice President of Ottawa operations
14:27 VOS Singapore delivers MWV Falgout to end client
13:41 USCG concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska
12:53 Seaspan acquires two 15,000 TEU containerships on long-term charters
11:36 Trelleborg acquires leading supplier of composite hoses
10:54 Vard Marine secures a new contract for the design of an amphibious and military sea transport for the Chilean Navy Escotillón IV Program

2021 March 6

18:20 Philly Shipyard begins fabrication on second NSMV
15:08 e5 Lab establishes Marindows Inc.
13:27 New wood-chip carrier for Hokuetsu Corporation delivered
12:31 Saipem and the Norwegian company, Elkem, sign a feasibility study agreement for the decarbonisation business
11:43 TDI-Brooks International, Inc. completes two EBS programs offshore Angola
10:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries

2021 March 5

18:27 Logimatic signs contract with Hapag-Lloyd for implementation of SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels
17:39 Ilya Muromets icebreaker to participate in expedition of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet and Russian Geographical Society
17:01 Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies appoints new President
16:37 Keel laying ceremony for ‘Green Jade’ was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
15:44 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 2M’2021 fell by 2.1% Y-o-Y
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2021 climbed by 7% Y-o-Y
14:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2021 rose by 70% Y-o-Y
14:47 IAA PortNews' greetings on the International Women's Day!
14:33 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year
14:15 HHI Group launches “Hydrogen Project” with Saudi Aramco
13:11 Eco-bonus for sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region via Ports of Stockholm
12:48 Oboronlogistics to take part in preparation of Strategy for Development of Russia’s Shipbuilding Industry
12:32 ICTSI 2020 net income up 1% to US$101.8mln
12:26 Global Ports Investments announces its operational results and publishes its consolidated financial statements for 2020
12:01 EGS extends rail link Rotterdam-Bavaria
11:31 DNV advises PGE Baltica on setup of a joint venture structure to develop, build and operate two offshore wind plants in the Baltic Sea
11:01 LR completes purchase of C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
10:45 Shipping company and chief officer convicted for dumping garbage in Great Barrier Reef
10:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 5, 2021
10:40 RS contributes to improvement of STCW audits
10:18 Solstad Offshore announces contracts awards for two subsea construction vessels
10:07 Aker Solutions awarded Åsgard B modification contract
09:44 Bunker prices are stale at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:27 Oil market sees steady growth of prices