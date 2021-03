2021 March 9 11:21

StormGeo launches Strategic Power Routing to maximize fuel savings for shippers

StormGeo, the leader in weather intelligence, ship routing and fleet performance management solutions, announced the launch of Strategic Power Routing—a service that optimizes the power output of a vessel in varying weather conditions to enhance overall fuel efficiency and reduce emissions without compromising arrival windows, according to the company's release.

When a vessel meets adverse weather conditions, such as high significant waves, strong wind, and currents, it must output more power and thus consume more fuel to maintain its speed and revolutions per minute (RPM). Strategic Power Routing takes weather conditions into account and combines it with statistical speed loss calculated by vessel type. It then recommends an RPM that stabilizes power and fuel consumption, rather than allowing them to spike.



Strategic Power Routing is a key addition to StormGeo’s s-Suite, and is part of StormGeo’s Route Advisory Services. Available starting today, Strategic Power Routing can be easily integrated for existing s-Suite customers or procured separately.

About StormGeo

StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, utilities, cross industries, and aviation. More than 12,000 ships rely on StormGeo software or services for navigational planning, route optimization, weather routing and fleet performance. The company has 24 offices in 15 countries, including eight 24/7/365 global operations centers. As a participant in the UN Global Compact for Sustainable Ocean Business, StormGeo’s passion for weather and the protection of natural resources motivates us to support our clients in making informed, environmentally responsible business decisions.