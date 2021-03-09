2021 March 9 10:31

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’20201 fell by 1.8% YoY

In January-February 2021, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 2.55 million tonnes of cargo (-1.8%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 5.9%, imports rose by 15.1%, transit traffic rose by 7.3%, coastal traffic fell by 79.6%. Container throughput rose by 21.6%.

Vessel traffic fell by 4.3% to 375 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.