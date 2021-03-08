2021 March 8 13:56

USCG crew conducts 44 mile tow west of Sanibel Island

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crews completed the tow a disabled 40-foot charter vessel, Queen Conch, with six people aboard, 44 miles west of Sanibel Island, Sunday.



The station crew successfully towed the pleasure craft to Manatee Pier.



Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call Saturday from the disabled charter operator stating that they were experiencing engine problems and needed assistance.



A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, arrived on scene and vectored a Station Fort Myers 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to make an assessment of the situation to develop a plan with the vessel operator.