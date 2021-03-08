  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 8 12:31

    Valaris receives court approval of Chapter 11 plan of reorganization

    Valaris plc (OTC: VALPQ) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) announced that it has received approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas of its prearranged Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”). In addition to Bankruptcy Court confirmation, the Plan received support from approximately 80% of the Company’s unsecured notes (“Noteholders”) and bank lenders representing 100% of the Company’s credit facility claims. In addition, approximately 81% of the Company’s voting shareholders voted to accept the Plan.

    “I am pleased that we have received strong support for the Company’s amended plan. This is an important milestone, as it clears the path for Valaris to emerge from chapter 11 early in the second quarter. The overwhelming support from our noteholders and bank lenders shows their confidence in our go-forward strategy and strength as a company,” said Tom Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valaris. “This achievement would not have been possible without the continued dedication and loyalty from our employees, customers, vendors and other partners. We look forward to emerging swiftly with our strengthened capital structure which, combined with our high-quality rig fleet and personnel, positions the company well in a still challenging offshore drilling market.”

    Upon emergence and implementation of the Plan, Valaris will eliminate $7.1 billion of existing debt. Valaris will receive a $520 million capital injection through the issuance of a $550 million secured note maturing in 2028. The note includes the option of an 8.25% cash coupon, 10.25% half cash, half paid-in-kind coupon or 12% paid-in-kind coupon, all at the Company’s election.

    Valaris has also reached an agreement with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. to amend its two newbuild drillship contracts to extend each delivery date to December 31, 2023, while giving the company the option to take delivery early or terminate the contracts on a non-recourse basis. Final payments for the VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14 are estimated to be approximately $119 million and $218 million, respectively.

    Additional Information

    Court filings and additional information related to the Court-supervised proceedings are available at a website administered by the Company's claims agent, Stretto, http://cases.stretto.com/Valaris. Questions should be directed to our dedicated restructuring hotline 855-348-2032 (Toll-Free) or +1 949- 266-6309 (International).

    Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Slaughter and May are serving as legal advisors to Valaris in connection with the restructuring. Lazard Ltd. is serving as Valaris’ financial advisor and Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC as its restructuring advisor. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are serving as legal advisors to the consenting Noteholders, and Houlihan Lokey Inc. is serving as financial advisor. Shearman & Sterling LLP is serving as legal advisors to the RCF Administrative Agent, and Perella Weinberg Partners LP is serving as financial advisor.

    About Valaris plc

    Valaris plc (OTC: VALPQ) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598).

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 8

12:31 Valaris receives court approval of Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
11:52 AMSA: National float-free EPIRB inspection campaign delivers great results so far
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 08, 2021

2021 March 7

16:14 Vard Marine announces change in Vice President of Ottawa operations
14:27 VOS Singapore delivers MWV Falgout to end client
13:41 USCG concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska
12:53 Seaspan acquires two 15,000 TEU containerships on long-term charters
11:36 Trelleborg acquires leading supplier of composite hoses
10:54 Vard Marine secures a new contract for the design of an amphibious and military sea transport for the Chilean Navy Escotillón IV Program

2021 March 6

18:20 Philly Shipyard begins fabrication on second NSMV
15:08 e5 Lab establishes Marindows Inc.
13:27 New wood-chip carrier for Hokuetsu Corporation delivered
12:31 Saipem and the Norwegian company, Elkem, sign a feasibility study agreement for the decarbonisation business
11:43 TDI-Brooks International, Inc. completes two EBS programs offshore Angola
10:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries.

2021 March 5

18:27 Logimatic signs contract with Hapag-Lloyd for implementation of SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels
17:39 Ilya Muromets icebreaker to participate in expedition of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet and Russian Geographical Society
17:01 Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies appoints new President
16:37 Keel laying ceremony for ‘Green Jade’ was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
15:44 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 2M’2021 fell by 2.1% Y-o-Y
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2021 climbed by 7% Y-o-Y
14:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2021 rose by 70% Y-o-Y
14:47 IAA PortNews' greetings on the International Women's Day!
14:33 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year
14:15 HHI Group launches “Hydrogen Project” with Saudi Aramco
13:11 Eco-bonus for sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region via Ports of Stockholm
12:48 Oboronlogistics to take part in preparation of Strategy for Development of Russia’s Shipbuilding Industry
12:32 ICTSI 2020 net income up 1% to US$101.8mln
12:26 Global Ports Investments announces its operational results and publishes its consolidated financial statements for 2020
12:01 EGS extends rail link Rotterdam-Bavaria
11:31 DNV advises PGE Baltica on setup of a joint venture structure to develop, build and operate two offshore wind plants in the Baltic Sea
11:01 LR completes purchase of C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
10:45 Shipping company and chief officer convicted for dumping garbage in Great Barrier Reef
10:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 5, 2021
10:40 RS contributes to improvement of STCW audits
10:18 Solstad Offshore announces contracts awards for two subsea construction vessels
10:07 Aker Solutions awarded Åsgard B modification contract
09:44 Bunker prices are stale at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:27 Oil market sees steady growth of prices
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 4

2021 March 4

18:31 Royal Doeksen takes over Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam from Royal IHC
18:11 A.P. Moller- Maersk to pioneer a first-ever block train from Japan to UK via Trans-Siberian railway
18:03 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2021
17:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries
17:18 Rosmorport obtains approval of Glavgosexpertiza for dredging under project on construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka
16:44 Nefteflot lays down two survey ships of Project RDB66.62
15:15 Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% in 2020 - Marine Benchmark
14:32 BW Group and Miros launch fuel-saving, emissions-reducing JV
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down seventh Aframax tanker, Academic Ivanter
13:32 IAA PortNews to hold webinar dedicated to Yenisey as one of Siberian waterways on March 17
13:01 APM Terminals Valencia assembles three new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes
12:03 Expeditionary Survey Boat Hydrograaf named at Damen Shipyards Den Helder
11:46 Roadmap approved for reduction of coal industry’s environmental impact
11:03 DNV supports Hapag-Lloyd’s milestone green financing
10:29 Gazpromneft-Lubricants solidifies the cooperation with FESCO
10:17 DuPont awarded grant from Singapore’s National Water Agency to increase sustainability of desalination for clean water
10:08 Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for February 2021
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 04, 2021
09:27 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3