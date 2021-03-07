2021 March 7 14:27

VOS Singapore delivers MWV Falgout to end client

At the end of last year, the VOS Singapore team secured a two-year contract for ship management of our very first Hybrid Accommodation Vessel, MWV Falgout. The vessel, which is a new purchase for our trusted partners, Bruneian owners JISCO Marine Sdn Bhd, will be employed on long-term charter for the end client, a Bruneian Oil & Gas company.



This exciting new contract will create a strengthened platform to position Vroon Offshore Services in the Brunei workboat market with one of our best disciplines, that of ship management. We appreciate JISCO Marine’s continued trust in our ship-management services and look forward to further strengthening our relationship.



The initial three months of this project involved us taking delivery of MWV Falgout in China, mobilising her and safely delivering her to the end client. This preparatory work proved quite challenging, right from day one! COVID-19 regulations, travel restrictions and the monsoon season hampered plans, but the vessel left the Chinese shipyard on 1 January. A further month was spent in Miri, Malaysia ensuring she was 100% ready for her first project. Multiple audits and trials were conducted, with subsequent DP (dynamic positioning) modifications, FMEA (failure mode & effective analysis) trials and ASOG (activity-specific operating guidelines) verification undertaken to meet the client’s stringent requirements.



Working closely with JISCO Marine, all work was completed successfully and on time and MWV Falgout was accepted into her Brunei Shell Petroleum charter on 17 February.