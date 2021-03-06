2021 March 6 15:08

e5 Lab establishes Marindows Inc.

Offering global maritime solutions through an IT revolution - ‘Marindows’ is the world’s 1st maritime OS



e5 Lab.Inc. (President: Tomoaki Ichita; Headquarters: Tokyo) today announced the establishment of Marindows Inc. (President: Yasumasa Suetsugu; Headquarters: Tokyo) on March 3 to bring the world’s most advanced information technology (IT) to Japan’s maritime industry. e5Lab is a joint venture of four companies: Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd., Exeno Yamamizu Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation that aims to develop electrically powered, zero-emission vessels.



Issues Facing the Japanese Maritime Industry

Looking at logistics in Japan - a maritime nation surrounded by the sea - marine transport accounts for 45% of Japan’s domestic cargo transport and 99% of overseas cargo transport. In recent years, the maritime industry, which serves as Japan’s lifeline, has faced extremely complex and difficult-to-solve social, environmental, and economic issues. These include a shortage of manpower due to a sharp decline in the working-age population, long working hours and dangerous work for crewmembers, global-scale environmental issues, and intense competition from overseas such as China and South Korea. The depressed Japanese maritime industry leads not only to problems in logistics, but also a decline in overall national strength, bringing various negative impacts on all types of land-based businesses. Considering this situation, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has promoted legislation aimed at improving productivity and creating a more attractive work environment in the maritime industry and enhance the business foundation of the Maritime sector *1.



On February 5, 2021, the Cabinet approved “a bill to partially revise the Marine Transportation Act to strengthen the foundation of the entire maritime industry, for example, by enhancement of competitiveness in the shipbuilding and ocean shipping fields, workstyle reforms for seafarers, and improvement of productivity in coastal shipping.



As typified by Smart City, the digital transformation (DX) has been promoted beyond individual corporate frameworks by national and local governments. The nextgeneration services and systems inspired by DX create completely new values and businesses. On the other hand, the maritime industry, with a market scale exceeding ¥8.5 trillion, got behind of DX due to various hurdles such as difficulty in development of communication environment and longstanding business practices. Under such circumstances, an ocean broadband (ocean BB) service, using a next-generation satellite, will start in 2022.



Looking toward the coming of ocean BB communication, Marindows will develop a streamlined digital platform (ocean OS “Marindows”), which allows for evolution and expansion by drawing upon the power of the information and communication revolution (incorporating ocean BB communication/DX/AI). With the OS “Marindows” as the driving force, the company will address social, environmental, and economic issues facing the maritime industry. Marindows will create new value and markets in the Maritime industry along with partners of various leading companies having good business relationship with e5 Lab which is mother company of Marindows.



From 4Q 2021: Start promotion activities for ocean BB communication, which will go into full-scale service in 2022

- 1-2Q 2022: Plan to release operational DX service for seafarers, shipowners, and shipping companies (Phase 1)

- In 2022: Expand the service in various domains from merchant ships to fishing boats and pleasure craft

- In 2022: Expand Marindows service to global market based on experiences and knowledges of the use of DX and data in Japanese maritime industry

- By end of 2023: Aim at 70% (abt. 5000 ships) in installation ratio of ocean OS “Marindows” on Japanese coastal ships

The Ocean OS “Marindows” is easy-to-use on existing ships as well as newbuilding ships. In Phase 1, We will start developing services to improve operations for seafarers, shipowners, and shipping companies through the use of existing operation DX and data, in parallel with promotion of ocean BB communication. However, we don’t think these initiatives are enough to solve the serious issues facing the Maritime industry. Therefore, the ocean OS “Marindows” is constructed to become smarter and more convenient as time goes by and increase of user since this system will be kept updated and expanded continuously. The ocean OS “Marindows” will lead the Maritime industry towed a sustainable world from the sea and the land by connecting various system of both. It will start from Japan’s sea to the world.



About e5Lab.Inc.

e5 Lab offers added value to all stakeholders encompassing society, the earth, and the sea, by fostering an attractive, sustainable ocean shipping industry and creating new businesses and social infrastructure in the public interest by creating more electric-powered vehicles, advancing the digitalization of vessels, and passing on a bright future in ocean shipping to the next generation.