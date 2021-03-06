  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 6 12:31

    Saipem and the Norwegian company, Elkem, sign a feasibility study agreement for the decarbonisation business

    Further involvement in the development of the Norwegian Northern Lights project
     
    Saipem has signed a collaboration agreement with Elkem to evaluate new opportunities in the entire CO2 capture and storage chain.

    In particular, Saipem will collaborate with Elkem, a Norwegian company among the world leaders in the sustainable production of cutting-edge metals and materials, to assess and identify possible development plans and design solutions, based on the proprietary technology of the recently acquired Canadian CO2 Solutions, for a CO2 capture plant that is also equipped with liquefaction processes and facilities for cargo ship transport of the CO2 collected by the Northern Lights project, in Norway.

    Through both its engineering and design skills and experience, Saipem will contribute to the achievement of the carbon-neutrality objectives of Elkem which has long been at the forefront of pursuing sustainable environmental objectives.

    Furthermore, Saipem has already been involved in the Northern Lights project, for which it has recently completed a feasibility study on the subsea transport of CO2.

    Maurizio Coratella, Chief Operating Officer of Saipem's onshore E&C Division said: "Decarbonisation represents one of the major avenues for the energy transition, together with hydrogen and renewable energies and, of course, gas which will be the commodity that will accompany us for the next few years. This is why we are increasingly setting our sights on collaborations in the sector, such as this one with Elkem which will allow us to present our bio-catalysed technology for the benefit of the production of zero impact metals. Saipem’s CO2 Solutions is in fact an enzymatic carbon capture technology that brings unique environmental and operational advantages. The technology provides a disruptive alternative to conventional CO2 capture solutions and is part of our broad portfolio of green products. Saipem has the skills and capabilities to master the entire CO2 capture and storage (CCS) chain thanks to our solid background in capture technology, pipeline fluid transport over long distances, and onshore and offshore CO2 injection drilling, qualities that will be of fundamental importance in the near future”.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 6

15:08 e5 Lab establishes Marindows Inc.
13:27 New wood-chip carrier for Hokuetsu Corporation delivered
12:31 Saipem and the Norwegian company, Elkem, sign a feasibility study agreement for the decarbonisation business
11:43 TDI-Brooks International, Inc. completes two EBS programs offshore Angola
10:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries.

2021 March 5

18:27 Logimatic signs contract with Hapag-Lloyd for implementation of SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels
17:39 Ilya Muromets icebreaker to participate in expedition of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet and Russian Geographical Society
17:01 Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies appoints new President
16:37 Keel laying ceremony for ‘Green Jade’ was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
15:44 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 2M’2021 fell by 2.1% Y-o-Y
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2021 climbed by 7% Y-o-Y
14:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2021 rose by 70% Y-o-Y
14:47 IAA PortNews' greetings on the International Women's Day!
14:33 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year
14:15 HHI Group launches “Hydrogen Project” with Saudi Aramco
13:11 Eco-bonus for sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region via Ports of Stockholm
12:48 Oboronlogistics to take part in preparation of Strategy for Development of Russia’s Shipbuilding Industry
12:32 ICTSI 2020 net income up 1% to US$101.8mln
12:26 Global Ports Investments announces its operational results and publishes its consolidated financial statements for 2020
12:01 EGS extends rail link Rotterdam-Bavaria
11:31 DNV advises PGE Baltica on setup of a joint venture structure to develop, build and operate two offshore wind plants in the Baltic Sea
11:01 LR completes purchase of C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
10:45 Shipping company and chief officer convicted for dumping garbage in Great Barrier Reef
10:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 5, 2021
10:40 RS contributes to improvement of STCW audits
10:18 Solstad Offshore announces contracts awards for two subsea construction vessels
10:07 Aker Solutions awarded Åsgard B modification contract
09:44 Bunker prices are stale at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:27 Oil market sees steady growth of prices
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 4

2021 March 4

18:31 Royal Doeksen takes over Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam from Royal IHC
18:11 A.P. Moller- Maersk to pioneer a first-ever block train from Japan to UK via Trans-Siberian railway
18:03 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2021
17:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries
17:18 Rosmorport obtains approval of Glavgosexpertiza for dredging under project on construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka
16:44 Nefteflot lays down two survey ships of Project RDB66.62
15:15 Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% in 2020 - Marine Benchmark
14:32 BW Group and Miros launch fuel-saving, emissions-reducing JV
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down seventh Aframax tanker, Academic Ivanter
13:32 IAA PortNews to hold webinar dedicated to Yenisey as one of Siberian waterways on March 17
13:01 APM Terminals Valencia assembles three new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes
12:03 Expeditionary Survey Boat Hydrograaf named at Damen Shipyards Den Helder
11:46 Roadmap approved for reduction of coal industry’s environmental impact
11:03 DNV supports Hapag-Lloyd’s milestone green financing
10:29 Gazpromneft-Lubricants solidifies the cooperation with FESCO
10:17 DuPont awarded grant from Singapore’s National Water Agency to increase sustainability of desalination for clean water
10:08 Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for February 2021
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 04, 2021
09:27 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3

2021 March 3

18:20 Star Bulk Carriers announces acquisition of two resale modern high specification Kamsarmax vessels
18:16 Jumbo and SAL intend to form joint venture
17:55 ABS publishes landmark U.S. Offshore Wind Report
17:48 4.81 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-February 2021
17:24 Chancellor put ports at heart of regional growth and prosperity
17:17 Latvia’s innovative technologies enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Riga
16:54 Rates approved for investment harbor dues collected by Rosmorport in Murmansk
16:29 Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet sailed to Barents Sea for exercises
16:05 Royal IHC and Cochin Shipyard sign MoU to provide a trailing suction hopper dredger to be built for Dredging Corporation of India
15:20 Grimaldi christened ro-ro vessel Eco Livorno