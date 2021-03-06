2021 March 6 12:31

Saipem and the Norwegian company, Elkem, sign a feasibility study agreement for the decarbonisation business

Further involvement in the development of the Norwegian Northern Lights project



Saipem has signed a collaboration agreement with Elkem to evaluate new opportunities in the entire CO2 capture and storage chain.



In particular, Saipem will collaborate with Elkem, a Norwegian company among the world leaders in the sustainable production of cutting-edge metals and materials, to assess and identify possible development plans and design solutions, based on the proprietary technology of the recently acquired Canadian CO2 Solutions, for a CO2 capture plant that is also equipped with liquefaction processes and facilities for cargo ship transport of the CO2 collected by the Northern Lights project, in Norway.



Through both its engineering and design skills and experience, Saipem will contribute to the achievement of the carbon-neutrality objectives of Elkem which has long been at the forefront of pursuing sustainable environmental objectives.



Furthermore, Saipem has already been involved in the Northern Lights project, for which it has recently completed a feasibility study on the subsea transport of CO2.



Maurizio Coratella, Chief Operating Officer of Saipem's onshore E&C Division said: "Decarbonisation represents one of the major avenues for the energy transition, together with hydrogen and renewable energies and, of course, gas which will be the commodity that will accompany us for the next few years. This is why we are increasingly setting our sights on collaborations in the sector, such as this one with Elkem which will allow us to present our bio-catalysed technology for the benefit of the production of zero impact metals. Saipem’s CO2 Solutions is in fact an enzymatic carbon capture technology that brings unique environmental and operational advantages. The technology provides a disruptive alternative to conventional CO2 capture solutions and is part of our broad portfolio of green products. Saipem has the skills and capabilities to master the entire CO2 capture and storage (CCS) chain thanks to our solid background in capture technology, pipeline fluid transport over long distances, and onshore and offshore CO2 injection drilling, qualities that will be of fundamental importance in the near future”.