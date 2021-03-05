2021 March 5 17:39

Ilya Muromets icebreaker to participate in expedition of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet and Russian Geographical Society

The icebreaker of the Northern Fleet Ilya Muromets entered the Barents Sea in order to perform a number of tasks of icebreaking and hydrographic support of the fleet forces, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The icebreaker Ilya Muromets will also take part in a complex expedition of the Northern Fleet and the Russian Geographical Society.

Along with solving the main tasks of the campaign, the ships on the sea crossing will have to conduct a passing search for the ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet and the allies that crushed during the Great Patriotic War.

The vessels will also survey the bottom topography and collect hydrometeorological information on the navigation areas in order to clarify the current guidelines and navigational charts.

The expedition will consist of several stages and will last until September 2021. It will be attended by underwater search engines of the Russian Geographical Society, hydrographic vessels and boats of the Northern Fleet, the Ilya Muromets icebreaker, the Elbrus multifunctional logistic support vessel, ships of the Kola Flotilla of mixed forces will be involved.

From 2018 to 2020, the Northern Fleet, together with the Russian Geographical Society, conducted several expeditions in the Arctic, the Barents Sea and the White Sea. These expeditions were highly appreciated by the leadership of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, and in 2019 were awarded the national prize Crystal Compass.