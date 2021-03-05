2021 March 5 17:01

Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies appoints new President

Vaidotas Šileika, Director General of JSC Klaipeda Container Terminal, was elected as a President of the Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies by the Association members meeting held on March 4th, 2021. He took over this position from Vidmantas Dambrauskas, Director General of JSC Biriu kroviniu terminalas (BKT), who has been managing the Association since 2017, says the Port of Klaipeda Authority.

Mr. Šileika emphasizes that his duty as the Association President will be to continue working on issues relevant to port companies.

"There are no sudden changes in the port, there are continuing activities. One of the most important priorities of the Association will continue to be the issues of port infrastructure development, ensuring favourable conditions for the port industry. We have the only port in Lithuania that we must use at its full to benefit Lithuanian economy, so it is very important to create favourable conditions for the activities of port companies and their development,” says the new President of the Association.

He notes that today Klaipeda port is the only one on the eastern Baltic coast where cargo turnover is growing, this being a merit of the stevedoring companies operating in the port.

Mr. Šileika notices that sustainability is becoming one of the priority areas in the port as well.

"We must keep to the green course, therefore we pay increasing attention to projects that help to develop a smart and environmentally friendly port. We promote reduced energy consumption as well as development of smart technologies and creation of high value-added jobs,” says the President.

Mr. Šileika was the Association’s President in 2013-2017 as well.

The Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies was established in 1999. It includes sixteen companies operating in Klaipeda port as full members, and 3 associated members, namely Klaipeda University, Lithuanian Maritime Academy, and Klaipeda Shipping Research Centre.

The Association is a member of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, the Lithuanian Business Confederation, and the Federation of European Private Port Companies and Terminals (FEPORT).