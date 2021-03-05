2021 March 5 16:37

Keel laying ceremony for ‘Green Jade’ was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

An official keel laying ceremony for ‘Green Jade’ was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, marking a major milestone in the construction of this next-generation offshore installation vessel, according to DEME's release. ‘Green Jade’ is owned by CDWE, a joint venture between CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan and DEME Offshore.



‘Green Jade’ is the first floating, DP3 heavy lift and installation vessel to be built in Taiwan. The vessel will feature an exceptional combination of transport and load capacity, impressive lifting heights and green technology. With a 4,000-tonne crane capacity, ‘Green Jade’ will enable CDWE and its customers to transport a multitude of the next generation, multi-megawatt turbines, jackets and components in a single shipment, making it extremely cost effective.

‘Green Jade’ highlights CDWE’s ambitions to further support the development of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan and the wider Asia Pacific region. With the vessel being built in Kaohsiung and operating under the Taiwanese flag, and eventually being crewed by Taiwanese nationals, CDWE is putting every effort into maximising local content.

Set to enter service in 2022, ‘Green Jade’ will be deployed for both the Hai Long and Zhong Neng offshore wind farms.