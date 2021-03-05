2021 March 5 15:22

Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2021 climbed by 7% Y-o-Y

Handling of grain grew by 35%

In January-February 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 523,000 tonnes of cargo (+7%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain rose by 35% to 214,000 tonnes, ferrous metal – 4.6 times to 101,000 tonnes while handling of oil products fell by 23% to 148,000 tonnes, coal – 2.7 times to 39,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports increased by 22% to 389,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic dropped by 21% to 131,000 tonnes, imports remained flat at 3,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 110 arrivals and 113 departures including port fleet vessels versus 121 arrivals and 120 departures in January-February 2020.