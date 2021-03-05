  The version for the print
  2021 March 5 14:56

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2021 rose by 70% Y-o-Y

    Handling of grain surged 2.8 times

    In January-February 2021, port Kavkaz handled 4.297 million tonnes of cargo (+70%, year-on-year). As the port’s Harbour Master told IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility surged over two-fold to 1.921 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 8% to 361,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 62% to 1.986 million tonnes while imports fell by 18% to 9,000 tonnes.

    Handling of grain surged 2.8 times to 2.864 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 9%, year-on-year, to 966,000 tonnes, sulphur – by 5% to 186,000 tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz surged by 81% to 19,300 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 19%, year-on-year, to 650 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.

2021 March 5

