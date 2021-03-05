2021 March 5 12:48

Oboronlogistics to take part in preparation of Strategy for Development of Russia’s Shipbuilding Industry

Specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC will join the working group of the Scientific and Expert Council of the Maritime Board under the Government of the Russian Federation to prepare proposals for improving activities in the field of ship repair and ship service, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.

Proposals will be considered at the meeting of the scientific expert Council of the Marine Board and sent to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for consideration in implementation of the Strategy of development of the shipbuilding industry for the period up to 2035 (approved by order of the Government of the Russian Federation of October 28, 2019).



The Working Group will also prepare proposals for the development of shipbuilding and ship repair complexes in the Azov-Black Sea and Baltic regions, provided for in the Maritime Doctrine of the Russian Federation, approved by the President of the Russian Federation on July 26, 2015.



The Maritime Board under the Government of the Russian Federation was established on September 1, 2001. It is entrusted with the tasks of implementing the maritime policy and the requirements of the Maritime Doctrine. The legal basis of the Maritime Doctrine is the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as well as the generally recognized principles and norms of international law in the field of maritime activities, the use of resources of the World Ocean.



The Scientific and Expert Council of the Marine Board is an advisory expert body. Its purpose is to study the materials submitted to the Marine Board by the federal executive authorities and local self-government bodies of the subjects of the Russian Federation, organizations involved in maritime activities and shipbuilding, as well as in the field of studying the world Ocean, the Arctic and Antarctic.