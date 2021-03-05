  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 5 12:32

    ICTSI 2020 net income up 1% to US$101.8mln

    International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has reported audited consolidated financial results for 2020 posting revenue from port operations of US$1.505 billion, two percent higher compared to the US$1.481 billion reported last year; Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of US$876.8 million, six percent more than the US$830.1 million generated in 2019; and net income attributable to equity holders of US$101.8 million, one percent higher than the US$100.4 million earned in 2019 mainly due to higher revenues, lower cash operating expenses resulting from continuous group-wide cost reduction and optimization measures, positive contribution of a new terminal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and lower equity in net loss of joint ventures; tapered by an increase in interest on concession rights payable recognized at the new terminal in Cameroon and the full year impact of the new terminal in Brazil; additional impairment charges; and COVID-19 related expenses.

    Equity in net loss of joint ventures was lower by 38 percent at US$12.3 million in 2020 from US$19.7 million in 2019 mainly due to the decrease in the Company’s share in net loss at Sociedad Puerto Industrial Aguadulce S.A. (SPIA), its joint venture container terminal project with PSA International Pte Ltd. (PSA) in Buenaventura, Colombia and an increase in the Company’s share in net income in Manila North Harbor Port, Inc. (MNHPI). Diluted earnings per share declined three percent to US$0.0198 from US$0.0204 in 2019. Excluding non-recurring charges, recurring net income in 2020 was nine percent higher at US$282.1 million compared to the US$259.1 million earned the previous year.

    In 2020, the Company recognized additional impairment charges of US$180.3 million composed principally of impairment charges on the concession rights assets of Tecplata S.A. (TECPLATA), the Company's container terminal operations in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and other non-financial assets. In 2019, the Company recognized non-recurring charges totaling of US$158.7 million related to the impairment of concession rights assets of TECPLATA amounting to US$156.0 million and an acceleration of debt issue cost amounting to US$2.7 million.

    ICTSI handled consolidated volume of 10,193,384 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2020, marginally higher by 0.2% compared to the 10,178,018 TEUs handled in 2019 due to the contribution of ICTSI Rio, the Company’s new terminal operations in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil; improvement in trade activities in the second half of 2020 as lockdown restrictions in most parts of the world eased; and new contracts with shipping lines and services at certain terminals; tapered by decline in trade activities mainly in the first half of 2020 which resulted from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global trade and lockdown restrictions. Excluding the contribution of Company’s new terminal in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, consolidated organic volume would have decreased by two percent in 2020.

    Gross revenues from port operations grew by two percent in 2020 to US$1.505 billion compared to the US$1.481 billion reported in 2019 due to the contribution of ICTSI Rio, higher revenues from ancillary services, tariff adjustments and new services at certain terminals; and favorable translation impact mainly from Philippine Peso (PHP)-based revenues in the Philippine terminals.; partially tapered by the decline in trade activities mainly as a result of the lockdown restrictions imposed by most governments to try to address the rising infection rate of the COVID-19 virus. Excluding contribution of the new terminals consolidated gross revenues would have decreased by one percent in 2020.

    Consolidated cash operating expenses in 2020 was two percent lower at US$453.6 million compared to US$464.2 million in 2019. The decrease in cash operating expenses was mainly due to the continuous group-wide cost reduction and optimization measures; and favorable translation impact mainly from Brazilian Reais (BRL)-based expenses in Suape, Brazil and Mexican Peso (MXN)-based expenses in Manzanillo, Mexico; tapered by the cost contribution of the Company’s new terminals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Kribi, Cameroon; and unfavorable translation impact mainly from Philippine Peso (PHP)-based expenses in the Philippine terminals. Excluding contribution of new terminals consolidated cash operating expenses would have decreased by seven percent in 2020.

    Consolidated EBITDA increased six percent to US$876.8 million in 2020 from US$830.1 million in 2019 primarily due to higher revenues and lower cash operating expenses resulting from continuous group-wide cost reduction and optimization measures and positive contribution of the new terminal, ICTSI Rio. EBITDA margin, on the other hand, increased to 58 percent in 2020 from 56 percent the previous year.

    Consolidated financing charges and other expenses in 2020 increased 13 percent from US$284.0 million in 2019 to US$320.7 million in 2020 primarily due to the additional impairment charges at its subsidiary in Buenos Aires, Argentina as the country continues to be faced with challenging economic conditions, impairment of non-financial assets, COVID-19 related expenses and lower capitalized borrowing cost in 2020.

    Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized borrowing costs, in 2020 amounted to US$198.7 million. The actual capex in 2020 exceeded the reduced capex budget of US$160 million mainly due to the additional capex from the new terminal in Kribi, Cameroon and the reinstitution of postponed capex in a number of terminals which demonstrated strong volume growth in the second half of 2020. The Group’s capital expenditure budget for 2021 is approximately US$250.0 million. The estimated capital expenditure budget will be utilized mainly for the completion of the expansion project at MICT in Manila, Philippines, the ongoing yard expansion at IDRC in Matadi, Democratic Republic of Congo; the new expansion project at VICT in Melbourne, Australia; equipment acquisitions and upgrades; and for various maintenance requirements.

    ICTSI is a leading global developer, manager and operator of container terminals in the 50,000 to three million TEU/year range. ICTSI operates in six continents and continues to pursue container terminal opportunities around the world.
     
    ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. (ICTSI)

    Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Другие новости по темам: ICTSI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 5

18:27 Logimatic signs contract with Hapag-Lloyd for implementation of SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels
17:39 Ilya Muromets icebreaker to participate in expedition of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet and Russian Geographical Society
17:01 Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies appoints new President
16:37 Keel laying ceremony for ‘Green Jade’ was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
15:44 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 2M’2021 fell by 2.1% Y-o-Y
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2021 climbed by 7% Y-o-Y
14:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2021 rose by 70% Y-o-Y
14:47 IAA PortNews' greetings on the International Women's Day!
14:33 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year
14:15 HHI Group launches “Hydrogen Project” with Saudi Aramco
13:11 Eco-bonus for sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region via Ports of Stockholm
12:48 Oboronlogistics to take part in preparation of Strategy for Development of Russia’s Shipbuilding Industry
12:32 ICTSI 2020 net income up 1% to US$101.8mln
12:26 Global Ports Investments announces its operational results and publishes its consolidated financial statements for 2020
12:01 EGS extends rail link Rotterdam-Bavaria
11:31 DNV advises PGE Baltica on setup of a joint venture structure to develop, build and operate two offshore wind plants in the Baltic Sea
11:01 LR completes purchase of C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
10:45 Shipping company and chief officer convicted for dumping garbage in Great Barrier Reef
10:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 5, 2021
10:40 RS contributes to improvement of STCW audits
10:18 Solstad Offshore announces contracts awards for two subsea construction vessels
10:07 Aker Solutions awarded Åsgard B modification contract
09:44 Bunker prices are stale at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:27 Oil market sees steady growth of prices
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 4

2021 March 4

18:31 Royal Doeksen takes over Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam from Royal IHC
18:11 A.P. Moller- Maersk to pioneer a first-ever block train from Japan to UK via Trans-Siberian railway
18:03 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2021
17:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries
17:18 Rosmorport obtains approval of Glavgosexpertiza for dredging under project on construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka
16:44 Nefteflot lays down two survey ships of Project RDB66.62
15:15 Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% in 2020 - Marine Benchmark
14:32 BW Group and Miros launch fuel-saving, emissions-reducing JV
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down seventh Aframax tanker, Academic Ivanter
13:32 IAA PortNews to hold webinar dedicated to Yenisey as one of Siberian waterways on March 17
13:01 APM Terminals Valencia assembles three new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes
12:03 Expeditionary Survey Boat Hydrograaf named at Damen Shipyards Den Helder
11:46 Roadmap approved for reduction of coal industry’s environmental impact
11:03 DNV supports Hapag-Lloyd’s milestone green financing
10:29 Gazpromneft-Lubricants solidifies the cooperation with FESCO
10:17 DuPont awarded grant from Singapore’s National Water Agency to increase sustainability of desalination for clean water
10:08 Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for February 2021
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 04, 2021
09:27 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3

2021 March 3

18:20 Star Bulk Carriers announces acquisition of two resale modern high specification Kamsarmax vessels
18:16 Jumbo and SAL intend to form joint venture
17:55 ABS publishes landmark U.S. Offshore Wind Report
17:48 4.81 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-February 2021
17:24 Chancellor put ports at heart of regional growth and prosperity
17:17 Latvia’s innovative technologies enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Riga
16:54 Rates approved for investment harbor dues collected by Rosmorport in Murmansk
16:29 Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet sailed to Barents Sea for exercises
16:05 Royal IHC and Cochin Shipyard sign MoU to provide a trailing suction hopper dredger to be built for Dredging Corporation of India
15:20 Grimaldi christened ro-ro vessel Eco Livorno
15:02 Yantar Shipyard acquires more equipment of domestic origin
14:38 Delo Group assets develop joint operations
14:13 Holland Shipyards Group to retrofit Future Proof Shipping’s vessel to sail on H2 power
14:10 Russia and Syria look into establishment of joint shipping line
13:47 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Asia and the USA