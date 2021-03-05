2021 March 5 12:01

EGS extends rail link Rotterdam-Bavaria

European Gateway Services (EGS) is further expanding its network in Southern Germany. With the new connection between Rotterdam and Regensburg in Bavaria, a fourth destination is added to the EGS network in Southern Germany. Munich, Nuremberg and Stuttgart (Kornwestheim) were already part of the EGS network. EGS is the transport product of Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam, according to Port of Rotterdam's release.



The demand for reliable and efficient transport connections between Rotterdam and Southern Germany is growing. EGS meets this need by expanding its network. After a successful trial, the first trains will run between Rotterdam and Regensburg from the end of March. EGS is steadily expanding the number of destinations and connections between the "West ports", Antwerp is also served, and Southern Germany, and has proved to be a real pioneer in this. EGS now has an extensive network in the region, with which both Southern Germany and parts of Austria and the Czech Republic can be optimally served. A connection between Regensburg and Rotterdam did not yet exist.

In Rotterdam, all deepsea terminals on the Maasvlakte are served and onward connections to Antwerp are possible. The connection is extremely suitable for both export and import cargo. Rotterdam is often the first and last port of call for intercontinental container liner services, which means that containers reach their destination in Europe earlier than from other Northwest European ports or, in the case of export, can be delivered later.

The Duss Terminal Regensburg-Ost is called at in Regensburg. In Rotterdam all deepsea container terminals are called at, including the ECT Delta terminal and the ECT Euromax terminal. The service will start with two trains a week back and forth. This brings the total number of rail departures between Rotterdam and Southern Germany, which EGS offers weekly, to 22. If there is more demand, the frequency will be increased.

In addition to the aforementioned connections, EGS also offers rail and inland shipping connections to other regions in Germany, the Benelux and Austria. Additional services are also offered, such as local trucking, customs documentation and various terminal services.