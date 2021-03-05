2021 March 5 09:44

Bunker prices are stale at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $16 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 5 March 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $355 pmt (flat versus Tuesday; $24 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $515 pmt (flat versus the previous period; $11 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $510 pmt (up $5 versus the previous period; $10 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $463 pmt (down $2 versus the previous period; $19 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.