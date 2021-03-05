2021 March 5 09:27

Oil market sees steady growth of prices

Crude oil prices rose by 0.99%-1%

As of March 5, 07:47, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1% higher to settle at $67.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.99% to close at $64.44 a barrel.



Crude oil prices continue showing positive dynamics following the decision of OPEC+ to keep oil output unchanged.