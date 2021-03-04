  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 4 17:59

    Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries

    Torqeedo and Poseidon cooperatively announced a fully electric, steerable thruster system designed to provide up to 65 kW of emission-free power and directional thrust ideal for manoeuvring on Europe's inland waterways, according to the company's release.

    Poseidon’s thruster is integrated into Torqeedo's award-winning and highly efficient Deep Blue drive. The thruster delivers continuous power of 50 kW and peak power of 65 kW and can rotate up to 360 degrees. Two drives are a typical configuration for the average 80 to 200-passenger vessel, but up to four may be installed. With service intervals of as long as 25,000 hours and the optimized efficiency of a pulling propeller, the Poseidon thruster integration for Deep Blue will further lower the total cost of ownership for climate-friendly ferries and water taxis.

    The system is powered by Deep Blue lithium-ion batteries with a battery bank capacity of 80 kWh to 1 MWh. These high-capacity batteries with technology by BMWi meet IEC 62619 and IEC 62620 requirements, making them suitable for use in inland vessels according to ES-TRIN (European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels) requirements. A DNV-GL type-approved battery variant is also available for offshore applications.

    The electro-hydraulic steering system was developed by FS-Schiffstechnik in Duisburg, Germany, an established supplier of electrical and hydraulic systems for commercial shipping for over 25 years.

    The first project with the new Deep Blue thruster is already well underway. Ostseestaal subsidiary Ampereship is building an ES-TRIN certified solar-electric passenger ferry that will travel between the mainland town of Kamp and the island of Usedom in Northern Germany. The sun-powered 14.65 metre-long ferry can transport up to 20 people and 15 bicycles per trip at a cruising speed of 8 km/h, with a max speed of 14 km/h. The new ferry is scheduled to start operations in August 2021.
     
    Most commercial fleets in European cities are powered by decades-old marine diesel engines. The CO2 emissions are not in line with the international goals to reduce global warming, and human health is also at risk. Our cities' air quality suffers from emissions, particularly due to ferries which dock frequently. An electric drive offers immediate torque without any air or noise pollution.
     
    Electrification of vessels in inner-city waterways with Deep Blue can be accomplished very cost-effectively because speeds are often limited and the vessels are typically in use for 8-14 hours per day, which leaves plenty of time for overnight charging. That reduces infrastructure and battery bank costs and makes the entire investment even more economically and ecologically beneficial. The new thruster drive option adds unbeatable manoeuvrability to the proven Deep Blue system - a critical advantage for inland and urban waterways.
     
    Axel Büchling, manager project sales for Torqeedo, has 24 years of experience in marine electrification and has converted many ferries in Europe to electric drives.
     
    About Torqeedo

    Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterised by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.

    About Poseidon Propulsion

    Poseidon Propulsion specialized in super yacht applications as well specials for inland and offshore vessels. Poseidon endeavours to design, produce and supply highly technical products for the marine industry. Poseidon Propulsion products can be found in for example super yachts, work boats and passenger vessels in the range of 10 to 150m.

Другие новости по темам: Torqeedo, Poseidon  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 4

18:31 Royal Doeksen takes over Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam from Royal IHC
18:11 A.P. Moller- Maersk to pioneer a first-ever block train from Japan to UK via Trans-Siberian railway
18:03 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2021
17:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries
17:18 Rosmorport obtains approval of Glavgosexpertiza for dredging under project on construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka
16:44 Nefteflot lays down two survey ships of Project RDB66.62
15:15 Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% in 2020 - Marine Benchmark
14:32 BW Group and Miros launch fuel-saving, emissions-reducing JV
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down seventh Aframax tanker, Academic Ivanter
13:32 IAA PortNews to hold webinar dedicated to Yenisey as one of Siberian waterways on March 17
13:01 APM Terminals Valencia assembles three new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes
12:03 Expeditionary Survey Boat Hydrograaf named at Damen Shipyards Den Helder
11:46 Roadmap approved for reduction of coal industry’s environmental impact
11:03 DNV supports Hapag-Lloyd’s milestone green financing
10:29 Gazpromneft-Lubricants solidifies the cooperation with FESCO
10:17 DuPont awarded grant from Singapore’s National Water Agency to increase sustainability of desalination for clean water
10:08 Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for February 2021
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 04, 2021
09:27 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3

2021 March 3

18:20 Star Bulk Carriers announces acquisition of two resale modern high specification Kamsarmax vessels
18:16 Jumbo and SAL intend to form joint venture
17:55 ABS publishes landmark U.S. Offshore Wind Report
17:48 4.81 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-February 2021
17:24 Chancellor put ports at heart of regional growth and prosperity
17:17 Latvia’s innovative technologies enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Riga
16:54 Rates approved for investment harbor dues collected by Rosmorport in Murmansk
16:29 Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet sailed to Barents Sea for exercises
16:05 Royal IHC and Cochin Shipyard sign MoU to provide a trailing suction hopper dredger to be built for Dredging Corporation of India
15:20 Grimaldi christened ro-ro vessel Eco Livorno
15:02 Yantar Shipyard acquires more equipment of domestic origin
14:38 Delo Group assets develop joint operations
14:13 Holland Shipyards Group to retrofit Future Proof Shipping’s vessel to sail on H2 power
14:10 Russia and Syria look into establishment of joint shipping line
13:47 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Asia and the USA
13:24 Russian frigate Admiral Kasatonov visits Akzas-Karagach naval base in Turkey
13:05 Support vessels of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered the Cyprus port of Limassol
12:36 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2021 remained flat, year-on-year
12:11 DP World implements Zodiac System in Jebel Ali Port’s terminal-3 to enable 100% automation of facilities
11:33 IMO publishes guidelines to port State control for on board fuel oil sampling
11:14 Aleksandr Smirnov appointed as General Director of Rosmorport
11:12 Associated British Ports signs Mental Health in Maritime Pledge
10:25 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Big Port Saint Petersburg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga seaports
10:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 03, 2021
09:53 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices go up in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of March 2
08:41 The Port of Sagunto will reduce energy consumption in roads by 54% with the installation of LED lights

2021 March 2

19:00 Zelenodolsk Plant lays down two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020
18:45 Crowley promotes Dan Warner to Chief Financial Officer
18:05 The RSS Sir David Attenborough delivered to LR Class
17:54 Manufacture of auxiliary drilling modules for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” is underway
17:47 TORM purchases eight MR product tankers with chemical trading capabilities from TEAM Tankers in a partly share-based transaction
17:39 Inchcape’s new Port Cost Estimator is missing link in voyage cost puzzle
17:28 CMA CGM acquired a 50% interest minus one share in TTIA container terminal in Algeciras, Spain
17:25 First hydrogen filling station opened in Amsterdam port
17:21 Framo will supply pumping systems for foundations of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm project
17:06 Haldor Topsoe joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Strategic Corporate Partner
16:21 USCG, partners rescue two pilots from downed aircraft off Lanai
16:15 The Prax Group agrees exclusive crude oil supply arrangement with Trafigura