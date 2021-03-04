2021 March 4 17:59

Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries

Torqeedo and Poseidon cooperatively announced a fully electric, steerable thruster system designed to provide up to 65 kW of emission-free power and directional thrust ideal for manoeuvring on Europe's inland waterways, according to the company's release.

Poseidon’s thruster is integrated into Torqeedo's award-winning and highly efficient Deep Blue drive. The thruster delivers continuous power of 50 kW and peak power of 65 kW and can rotate up to 360 degrees. Two drives are a typical configuration for the average 80 to 200-passenger vessel, but up to four may be installed. With service intervals of as long as 25,000 hours and the optimized efficiency of a pulling propeller, the Poseidon thruster integration for Deep Blue will further lower the total cost of ownership for climate-friendly ferries and water taxis.

The system is powered by Deep Blue lithium-ion batteries with a battery bank capacity of 80 kWh to 1 MWh. These high-capacity batteries with technology by BMWi meet IEC 62619 and IEC 62620 requirements, making them suitable for use in inland vessels according to ES-TRIN (European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels) requirements. A DNV-GL type-approved battery variant is also available for offshore applications.

The electro-hydraulic steering system was developed by FS-Schiffstechnik in Duisburg, Germany, an established supplier of electrical and hydraulic systems for commercial shipping for over 25 years.

The first project with the new Deep Blue thruster is already well underway. Ostseestaal subsidiary Ampereship is building an ES-TRIN certified solar-electric passenger ferry that will travel between the mainland town of Kamp and the island of Usedom in Northern Germany. The sun-powered 14.65 metre-long ferry can transport up to 20 people and 15 bicycles per trip at a cruising speed of 8 km/h, with a max speed of 14 km/h. The new ferry is scheduled to start operations in August 2021.



Most commercial fleets in European cities are powered by decades-old marine diesel engines. The CO2 emissions are not in line with the international goals to reduce global warming, and human health is also at risk. Our cities' air quality suffers from emissions, particularly due to ferries which dock frequently. An electric drive offers immediate torque without any air or noise pollution.



Electrification of vessels in inner-city waterways with Deep Blue can be accomplished very cost-effectively because speeds are often limited and the vessels are typically in use for 8-14 hours per day, which leaves plenty of time for overnight charging. That reduces infrastructure and battery bank costs and makes the entire investment even more economically and ecologically beneficial. The new thruster drive option adds unbeatable manoeuvrability to the proven Deep Blue system - a critical advantage for inland and urban waterways.



Axel Büchling, manager project sales for Torqeedo, has 24 years of experience in marine electrification and has converted many ferries in Europe to electric drives.



About Torqeedo

Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterised by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.

About Poseidon Propulsion

Poseidon Propulsion specialized in super yacht applications as well specials for inland and offshore vessels. Poseidon endeavours to design, produce and supply highly technical products for the marine industry. Poseidon Propulsion products can be found in for example super yachts, work boats and passenger vessels in the range of 10 to 150m.