2021 March 4 16:44

Nefteflot lays down two survey ships of Project RDB66.62

Under the state contract, the vessels are to be delivered in the forth quarter of 2023



Samara, Russia based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC has laid down two ships of Project RDB66.62 today, 4 March 2021, the company says in a press release.



As it was reported earlier, Nefteflot CJSC signed a contract for construction of eight survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 in November 2020. The contract price – 1 billion 236 million 744 rubles. The design was developed by Rostov based central design bureau “Stapel”.



The ships are intended for hydrographic surveys at inland water ways and in water areas of the ports. They will be fitted with modern automated equipment and shallow-draught survey boats.



The survey ships will be handed over to authorities of IWW basins.



According to the state contract, the works are to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Key particulars of the ships: length – 24.31 m; width – 5.76 m; height – 13.40 m; depth – 2.20 m; draft – 0.93 m; class notation by Russian River Register - «О2,0(ice20)А». Crew and survey personnel – 7.

Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC specializes in ship construction and repair. It is certified by Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



