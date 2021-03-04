2021 March 4 14:05

Zvezda Shipyard lays down seventh Aframax tanker, Academic Ivanter

The ship is to be delivered in 2022

Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has laid down the seventh Aframax tanker in a series of 12 “green” ships ordered by Rosnefteflot (Rosneft subsidiary implementing sea logistics projects).

The shipbuilding contract was signed by STLC, Zvezda and Rosnefteflot in 2017.

The steel-cutting ceremony was held at the shipyard’s hull production block in February 2020 with the delivery scheduled for 2022.



The ship will be named the Academic Ivanter after the Russian economist, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences.



With the dimensions of 250 m length, 44 m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers are the first vessels of this type built in Russia. Equipped with the most advanced Class A automation system, green Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil and oil products in an unlimited navigation area thanks to the propulsion machinery that can run on liquefied natural gas in accordance with high environmental standards applicable in the Baltic and Northern seas.

Having completed the sea trials Russia’s first Aframax tanker was delivered to the customer, Rosnefteflot JSC (subsidiary of Rosneft) in December 2020.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia. At the moment, the Shipyard's order portfolio numbers 12 Aframax tankers including 10 ships ordered by Rosnefteflot.

The Shipyard’s total order portfolio exceeds 50 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

