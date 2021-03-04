2021 March 4 13:01

APM Terminals Valencia assembles three new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes

APM Terminals Valencia recently acquired three new Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes with 60 tonnes up to 5+1 high lifting capacity, to improve its performance once the assembly phase is successfully completed and they are operational in May, according to the company's release.

The new RTGs are equipped with a new generation STAGE V engine with RCS smoke cleaning, which limits NOx emissions. In addition, the high performance of this type of engine will save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions. All machines are also equipped with DGPS systems, which improve productivity and employee safety.

The components that integrate these new 3 RTGs have been manufactured in Finland, Germany, Malaysia and Ukraine, and have already arrived at the APM Terminals Valencia terminal, thus initiating the assembly phase in accordance with the highest quality standards in an area of more than 5,000 m2.

The procurement of the new RTGs is part of an investment plan to renew the fleet, increase the capacity, productivity and sustainability of the equipment, as well as to improve safety at Valencia terminal. Along with this, the company shows its commitment to the port of Valencia, providing it with the necessary technical equipment to operate the most modern container ships currently calling at the Valencian capital.

About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. Its team of 21,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.