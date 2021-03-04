2021 March 4 11:46

Roadmap approved for reduction of coal industry’s environmental impact

The activities foreseen by the roadmap are to be held in 18 regions of Russia



Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, has approved the roadmap for reduction of the coal industry’s environmental impact through application of the best available technologies.

According to the official website of RF Government, general audit of the regulatory problems in the field of environmental compliance of coal producing companies will be held in 2021. Besides, there will be developed proposals on required legislative amendments.



The activities foreseen by the roadmap will be held in 18 regions of Russia. Most of potentially hazardous facilities are located in the Primorsky and the Perm territories, the Kemerovo and the Tula regions, the Komi Republic.



The roadmap implementation terms are based on the companies’ own investment plans.



According to Viktoria Abramchenko, Rosprirodnadzor, the Government’s Environment Supervision Agency, is entitled to provide comprehensive environmental permits to companies involved in coal production industry: those accounting for less than 60% of pollutants discharge in Russia will obtain the permits by 31 December 2022, other companies – by 31 December 2024.