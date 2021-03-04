2021 March 4 11:03

DNV supports Hapag-Lloyd’s milestone green financing

DNV has supported Hapag-Lloyd in obtaining financing for six of its highly efficient containership newbuildings according to the Green Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association (LMA). DNV has verified that the transactions fulfil the requirements of the programme, according to the company's release.

Hapag-Lloyd has concluded two debut transactions according to the Green Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association (LMA), and DNV has provided a second party opinion to confirm compliance with the requirements as an independent expert. The transactions are associated with the financing of six ultra-large 23,500 TEU container ships, which were ordered in December 2020.

As a result of the highly efficient high-pressure LNG dual-fuel engines, the six newbuildings will have CO2 emissions approximately 15 to 25 percent lower than a comparable conventional fuelled vessel. This means that in addition to the requirements of the LMA’s Green Loan Principles, the ships will also satisfy the EU Taxonomy’s technical screening criteria for sea and coastal freight water transport. The state-of-the-art vessels are being built in South Korea and are scheduled to be delivered in 2023.

About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.

Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company’s supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.