2021 March 4 10:08

Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for February 2021

In February 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 74 129 passengers, which is an 88.9% decrease compared to February 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 24.1% to 26 407 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 75.2% to 18 642 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2021 were the following:

February 2021 February 2020 Change Passengers 74 129 669 849 -88.9% Finland - Sweden 18 223 216 431 -91.6% Estonia - Finland 52 748 349 197 -84.9% Estonia - Sweden 3 158 57 382 -94.5% Latvia - Sweden 0 46 839 -100.0% Cargo Units 26 407 34 794 -24.1% Finland - Sweden 5 318 7 133 -25.4% Estonia - Finland 17 600 22 607 -22.1% Estonia - Sweden 3 489 3 622 -3.7% Latvia - Sweden 0 1 432 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 18 642 75 282 -75.2% Finland - Sweden 2 139 7 545 -71.7% Estonia - Finland 16 406 60 726 -73.0% Estonia - Sweden 97 3 056 -96.8% Latvia - Sweden 0 3 955 -100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in February 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND: February results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN: February results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

FINLAND – SWEDEN: February results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works.

LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.