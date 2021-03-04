-
2021 March 4 10:08
Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for February 2021
In February 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 74 129 passengers, which is an 88.9% decrease compared to February 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 24.1% to 26 407 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 75.2% to 18 642 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2021 were the following:
February 2021
February 2020
Change
Passengers
74 129
669 849
-88.9%
Finland - Sweden
18 223
216 431
-91.6%
Estonia - Finland
52 748
349 197
-84.9%
Estonia - Sweden
3 158
57 382
-94.5%
Latvia - Sweden
0
46 839
-100.0%
Cargo Units
26 407
34 794
-24.1%
Finland - Sweden
5 318
7 133
-25.4%
Estonia - Finland
17 600
22 607
-22.1%
Estonia - Sweden
3 489
3 622
-3.7%
Latvia - Sweden
0
1 432
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
18 642
75 282
-75.2%
Finland - Sweden
2 139
7 545
-71.7%
Estonia - Finland
16 406
60 726
-73.0%
Estonia - Sweden
97
3 056
-96.8%
Latvia - Sweden
0
3 955
-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in February 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND: February results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: February results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: February results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp