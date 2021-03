2021 March 4 09:27

Oil prices continue rising

Crude oil prices rose by 0.86%-0.78%

As of March 4, 07:49, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.86% higher to settle at $64.62 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.78% to close at $61.76 a barrel.



Crude oil prices increase in expectation OPEC+ decision on April output.