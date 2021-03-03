2021 March 3 18:16

Jumbo and SAL intend to form joint venture

SAL, the German-based breakbulk and project cargo specialist, and Jumbo, the Dutch maritime heavy lift transport and installation contractor, have announced their intention to form a joint venture, according to the company's release.

Combining a large part of their fleets, engineering and commercial activities serves the goal of sustainable transport capacity and growth. The Jumbo-SAL-Alliance would be focused on gaining logistical efficiencies, such as joint fleet operations, and benefits for its customers, such as increased flexibility and offering customers worldwide a carefree logistics solution for both breakbulk and outsized cargoes.

The joint venture is subject to clearance by the German competition authority (‘Bundeskartellamt’) and Dutch in-company legal requirements. With the aim of obtaining formal approval, both companies have started the necessary procedures.