2021 March 3 18:20

Star Bulk Carriers announces acquisition of two resale modern high specification Kamsarmax vessels

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has entered into a definitive agreement with a third party pursuant to which Star Bulk will acquire two ECO type resale 82k dwt Kamsarmax vessels, according to the company's release.

The vessels are expected to be delivered to Star Bulk in June and September 2021 respectively directly from YAMIC yard (a joint venture between Mitsui and New Yangzijiang). Star Bulk is in advanced discussions with leading financial institutions to finance the largest part of the purchase priceat competitive financing terms.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.