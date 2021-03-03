2021 March 3 17:55

ABS publishes landmark U.S. Offshore Wind Report

ABS has published an industry-leading report evaluating the U.S. offshore wind industry’s readiness to deliver the 40 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity the International Energy Agency estimates will be installed by 2040, according to ABS's release.

Offshore Wind Report, Positioning for U.S. Expansion: U.S. Ports and Vessels Innovation, is a landmark document assessing U.S. port infrastructure, availability of specialist support tonnage as well as looking at emerging industry trends and challenges for the growing U.S. offshore wind market.



ABS will class the first Jones Act compliant wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) under construction at Keppel Amfels for Dominion Energy and the first Jones Act compliant service operation vessel (SOV) to be built at Edison Chouest for Ørsted and Eversource. These vessels will join the first ABS-classed crew transfer vessel (CTV) in the U.S., Windserve Odyssey. ABS has also issued approval in principle for a series of wind support vessels, such as WTIVs, SOVs, feeder vessels and CTVs from U.S. and European designers.

ABS offers a classification roadmap from concept, basic design and detailed design to construction and in-service operation of the wind farm support vessels. At each stage, ABS conducts an independent review of the submitted documents with respect to various design aspects including hull structures, safety, system, and stability. ABS provides classification services for a range of wind farm vessels and the certification of the installed equipment that will assist owners, operators, designers, shipyards, and manufacturers in meeting Class Rules and safety requirements for compliance with international and U.S. regulations.



About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.