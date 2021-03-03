2021 March 3 17:48

4.81 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-February 2021

39 permits issued for navigation in NSR waters

In January-February 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 4.81 million tonnes with LNG and gas condensate accounting for 67% of the total cargo turnover, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says on its Instagram page referring to the Northern Sea Route Administration.

NSR waters are covered with compact one-year ice with ice pressure, ice ridges and ice breccia observed on the recommended routes. Iceberg threat remains at the Cape Zhelaniya and at the approaches to the Boris Vilkitsky Strait.

Icebreaking operations in the NSR waters were performed by the Admiral Makarov and Krasin icebreakers as well as nuclear-powered icebreakers Yamal, Vaigach, Taimyr, 50 Let Pobedy and Arktika, the latter from January 23.



Icebreaking assistance at Sabetta port was provided by Ob, Tor and Saint-Petersburg icebreakers, at Dudinka port – Dudinka and Avraamy Zavenyagin icebreakers.



At the Arctic Gate terminal of the Novoportovskoye field, safety of operations was ensured by Aleksandr Sannikov and Andrey Vilkitsky icebreakers.



In the reported period, 39 vessels were given permits for navigation in NSR waters (4 permits less, year-on-year) including 17 permits given to foreign-flagged vessels (2 permits less, year-on-year).



In January-December 2020, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled almost 33 million tonnes of cargo including over 18 million tonnes of LNG.

The target set for 2020 under the federal project “The Northern Sea Route” was as high as 29 million tonnes with the project aimed at the NSR development to reach annual cargo traffic of 80 million tonnes in 2024. “The Northern Sea Route” project is supervised by Rosatom.

