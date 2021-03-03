2021 March 3 16:54

Rates approved for investment harbor dues collected by Rosmorport in Murmansk

By order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation No. 1196/20 of December 8, 2020 "On approval of the maximum investment harbor dues for 2021 and the indices for 2022, 2023 to the investment harbor dues for 2021 collected by FSUE "Rosmorport" in the seaports of the Russian Federation", the rates of the investment harbor dues collected by the enterprise in the seaport of Murmansk have been approved, Rosmorport says in a press release.

This order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation comes into force since March 2, 2021, thereby the Murmansk Branch notifies on the beginning of collection of the investment harbor dues in the seaport of Murmansk in accordance with the rates established by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation from 00 hours 00 minutes on March 2, 2021.

The procedure for collecting investment dues in seaports is determined by the Decree of the Government of Russia No. 616 of May 18, 2019 "On determination of the size of the investment harbor dues, on its collection and application".

Additional information on the amount of the investment harbor dues collected by the Murmansk Branch in the seaport of Murmansk, as well as the rules for its collection and application, is available in the section "Harbor Dues and Tariffs of the Murmansk Branch".