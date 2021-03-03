2021 March 3 16:29

Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet sailed to Barents Sea for exercises

The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left the main base of the Northern Fleet — Severomorsk-in the Barents Sea to practice combat training tasks, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The ship's sea campaign will last for several days. At sea, the crew of the cruiser will work out combat and daily organization, and conduct a number of in-ship exercises.

One of the tasks of the MC Marshal Ustinov exit to the Barents Sea is to work out the planned tasks of combat training and interaction with other ships and aircraft of the Northern Fleet.

In February, the crew of the cruiser has already worked out a number of planned tasks of combat training at sea. Among them-the implementation of a complex of artillery firing and working out interaction with aviation.