2021 March 3 15:20

Grimaldi christened ro-ro vessel Eco Livorno

The christening of the vessel Eco Livorno took place at the port of Livorno, according to Grimaldi's release. This is the third hybrid ro-ro unit of the innovative Grimaldi Group GG5G (Grimaldi Green 5th Generation) vessel class. The brief ceremony was held on the occasion of the ship's inaugural call in the port of Livorno – her first Italian stop since she left the Chinese Jinling shipyard located in Nanjing.

The Eco Livorno is the third unit of the GG5G class, which includes the largest and most eco-friendly ro-ro vessels in the world. With a transport capacity of over 500 trailers, these green giants are able to halve CO2 emissions compared to the previous series of ro-ro ships operated by the Grimaldi Group, and even to reduce them to zero while they are at berth: during port stays, GG5G-class ships can in fact use the electrical energy stored by mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5MWh, which are recharged during navigation thanks to shaft generators and 350 m2 of solar panels. Moreover, they are equipped with state-of-the-art electronically-controlled engines and an exhaust gas cleaning system for the abatement of sulphur and particulate emissions.



Tomorrow, at the end of commercial operations, the Eco Livorno will set sail from the Tuscan port to begin serving regularly the ro-ro connection between Livorno, Savona, Barcelona and Valencia.