2021 March 3 15:02

Yantar Shipyard acquires more equipment of domestic origin

13 machine units to be delivered under the final contract singed by the company



Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has signed a contract for the delivery of 13 modern machine units.



With the purchase of that equipment the company completes the final phase of the investment project under the state programme “Development of the military-industrial complex” supervised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the United Shipbuilding Corporation.



The first batch of newly acquired equipment will be delivered in the nearest time.



Under the investment project, Yantar Shipyard has already acquired about 200 units of equipment allowing for modernization of the company’s machine-tool fleet, reduction of the production process time and improvement of the product quality, says the statement.



Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.