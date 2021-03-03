2021 March 3 14:38

Delo Group assets develop joint operations

In February 2021, Ruscon, together with TransContainer, part of Russia's largest transport and logistics holding, Delo Group, organized the dispatch from the Sverdlovsk region to China of a container train with 41 40-foot container with groceries within the framework of building up the synergetic effect within the Group, Delo Group says in a press release.

In this turn-key logistics operation Ruscon was a forwarding agent and a service provider of the first and last mile, and TransContainer organized the handling and dispatch of containers from its own terminal and their railroad transportation by its fitting platforms to the destination station of Jinhuangan in China through the border crossing Zabaikalsk.

«As part of the Group we pay great attention to the development of land container services to China, and our joint operations with TransContainer in this direction allow us to make them faster and more convenient for our customers, which means the increase their attractiveness and competitiveness for our clients.

The companies plan to increase the volume of joint shipments, including those via multimodal transportation through the ports of Novorossiysk, St. Petersburg and the Far East,» commented Andrey Chernyshev, Sales Director of Ruscon.

Ruscon is a part of Delo Group, 3PL operator for containerized cargo delivery in Russia and the CIS based on Delo Group’s asstes. Ruscon expands its ability to provide end-to-end cargo delivery services by a range of its own transportation assets: marine terminals, fleet of trucks, flatcars, inland terminals, customs and logistics storage facilities as well as developed network of branch offices.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.