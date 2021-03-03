2021 March 3 13:24

Russian frigate Admiral Kasatonov visits Akzas-Karagach naval base in Turkey

On 2 March 2021, the frigate of the Northern Fleet Admiral Kasatonov as part of its long-distance campaign made a business call at the Turkish naval base Akzas-Karagach, located on the Mediterranean coast, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The visit of the Russian sailors will last until March 4. During this time, the crew of the ship will replenish supplies of fresh water and food, the personnel will take a break from carrying the sailing watch.

During the campaign in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian ship made business calls in Algeria, Greece and Egypt. Turkey has become the fourth country in the region to have its newest frigate in port, for which this long — distance cruise is the first in its history.

In the future, it will make several more business calls to the ports of the countries of the Mediterranean region.

The ship left the main base of the Northern Fleet — Severomorsk-on December 30, 2020. During the long-distance campaign, he overcame more than 12.7 thousand nautical miles.

Prior to the start of the campaign, military and civilian sailors, as well as marines and other attached persons were vaccinated against coronavirus infection with the Russian drug Gam-COVID-Vak (Sputnik V).