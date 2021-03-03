2021 March 3 13:05

Support vessels of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered the Cyprus port of Limassol

The medium sea tanker Vyazma and rescue tug Nikolay Chiker operating in the Mediterranean Sea in the detachment of the ships and support vessels of the Northern Fleet, led by the frigate Admiral Kasatonov, made a routine visit to the port of Limassol, Cyprus, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In a foreign port, Russian supply vessels will replenish fresh water, fuel and food supplies to the established standards.

Ships will stay in the port for several days.

Upon completion of the business call to Limassol, the Northern Fleet support vessels will continue to operate according to the long-distance campaign plan in the Mediterranean Sea.

During the campaign, the vessels passed more than 12 thousand nautical miles.