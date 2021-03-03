2021 March 3 12:36

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2021 remained flat, year-on-year

The port handled 2.5 million tonnes of cargo

In January-February 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 2.5 million tonnes of cargo which is flat, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



According to the Harbour Master’s office, loading exceeded 2 million tonnes 9-1%, year-on-year) while unloading totaled 54,000 tonnes, up 17%, year-on-year.

Handling of grain increased by 11% to 1.3 million tonnes, while handling of oil products declined by 2%, year-on-year, to 585,000 tonnes.

The number of calls fell by 8% to 598 units.

In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

