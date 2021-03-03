  The version for the print
    DP World implements Zodiac System in Jebel Ali Port’s terminal-3 to enable 100% automation of facilities

    ZODIAC Terminal Operating System Includes 18 Modules that will Maximise the Utilisation of the Core Competencies and Operational assets at the terminal, according to the company's release. The digital system contributes to enhancing the port’s readiness for the future by adopting the Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies to keep up with the rapid developments and anticipate opportunities and challenges DP World, UAE Region, the leading smart trade enabler, have announced the completion of implementing ZODIAC, a terminal operating system (TOS), in Jebel Ali Port’s Container Terminal 3 (CT3). The move represents an additional step to fulfil DP World, UAE Region’s vision to lead smart transformation in its ports and logistics hub. The fully automated system includes advanced solutions for remote control of the port’s facilities.

    With this achievement, CT3 will be able to integrate with any terminal that uses the same automation system. Thus, enhancing its ability to ensure smooth operations even during crises, providing businesses with complete support to access the global supply chain with high efficiency and capacity.

    Commenting on this success in implementing ZODIAC advanced digital system, Ibrahim Al Najjar, Director – Information Technology Department, DP World, UAE Region said: “The latest version that was implemented in Jebel Ali Port’s CT3 represents a quantum leap from its predecessor to 100% automation. We increased the automation level to the maximum capacity, delivering a world-class success story. CT3 has now become one of the most sophisticated and intelligent port terminals in the region, comparable to the best smart port terminals in the world.”

    Through the implementation of the ZODIAC digital system, CT3 can, in the future, be a part of the largest global network of supply chain, including the DP World terminals around the world, in addition to other major terminals and ports. The advanced digital capabilities of the system are contributing factors to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, aiding to rapid recovery of the disruptive market. The ZODIAC digital system consists of 18 internal integrated systems, including the cranes’ automation system, berth planning. It also manages the rail and inland container depot (ICD), provides full fleet management, and control to the container freight station. Additionally, ZODIAC provides real-time container location tracking, clearance, and delivery with billing systems, all supported by the Internet of Things system. ZODIAC can also aid communication with onsite foreman’s PDA devices for on-ground operations and provide an automatic control system for the terminal gates. All these systems are orchestrated by the artificial intelligence system, machine learning.

