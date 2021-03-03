2021 March 3 11:14

Aleksandr Smirnov appointed as General Director of Rosmorport

The key task is to close the preparation of Rosmorport for corporatization

Aleksandr Smirnov has been appointed as General Director of FSUE Rosmorport. According to Rosmorport’s press release, the appointment (Order No 100/k-mrf dated 02.03.2021) was signed by Andrey Lavrishchev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The decision had been approved by the Central Office of RF Government and by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.



According to the statement, the appointment decision is based on the management experience of Aleksandr Smirnov and his expertise in the maritime industry of Russia.



“I see the key task in closing the preparation of Rosmorport for corporatization. We are also to ensure successful implementation of the most essential projects under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) without disruption of their deadlines. With our team of young and modern people, we are surely able to meet tasks of any level and address promptly any challenge.



Aleksandr Smirnov was born in Borovichi, Nizhny Novgorod Region, on November 30, 1958. In 1993, he graduated from St Petersburg State University with specialization in law as a lawyer and started his career in 1976.

From April 2010 to October 2014 he concurrently took the positions of Russia’s deputy justice minister, Russia’s first deputy justice minister.

From December 2014 to December 2017 he worked as deputy director of the Administrative Department of the Government of the Russian Federation.

From December 2017 to March 2021 he worked as FSUE “Rosmorport” deputy General Director for the interaction with executive authorities.

From January to March 2021 acted as General Director of FSUE “Rosmorport” without leaving his current position.

In January 2021 in accordance with the order of Rosmorrechflot No. 100\k-mrf of March 2, 2021 he was appointed General Director of FSUE “Rosmorport”.

In January 2021, RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin appointed Andrey Lavrishchev as the head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). This position was previously held by Aleksandr Poshivay who is appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation.



Related links:

Rosmorport appoints Aleksandr Smirnov as Acting General Director >>>>

Andrey Lavrishchev appointed as head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency >>>>