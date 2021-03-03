  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 3 11:12

    Associated British Ports signs Mental Health in Maritime Pledge

    Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator has signed Maritime UK’s Mental Health in Maritime Pledge, demonstrating the company’s commitment to promoting positive mental health and wellbeing both within ABP and the wider maritime community.

    The pledge forms a key pillar of Maritime UK’s Diversity in Maritime Programme and aims to ensure that employee mental health and wellbeing are considered at the highest levels across the sector.

    The Mental Health in Maritime Pledge calls upon executives from maritime organisations to make a public commitment, which states:

    We are committed to improving the quality of mental health and wellbeing provision through action and support, at all levels, throughout our organisation and our industry.

    Henrik L. Pedersen, ABP Chief Executive Officer, said: “Whilst discussions around mental health are not new, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought them to the top of the public agenda and resulted in many leaders gaining a better understanding of the challenges, as well as sharing their personal stories to raise awareness. We have a responsibility to support our employees and create programmes, policies, and resources for them to be at their personal best. Creating a culture of workplace health is not a nice-to-have; it is a core business priority and goes hand in hand with proactive employee engagement efforts.”

    The UK’s leading port operator, ABP believes that a series of concrete actions are needed to improve mental health and wellbeing within its workforce.

    Alison Rumsey, ABP Chief HR Officer, added: “At ABP we have already taken a number of actions to support our employees’ mental health and wellbeing. In 2020, we launched our ‘ability’ diversity and inclusion network which focuses on mental health and disability, and this year we specifically included mental wellbeing in the safety training that all employees undertake.

    “We also provide 24/7, year-round access to an external employee assistance service to support colleagues and their immediate families, which has been particularly valuable during the pandemic.”

    Sarah Kenny, Chair, Maritime UK, said: “The huge effort made by people across our sector in the past year has reminded us all that it is individuals at the front and centre of everything we do. That is why it is so important to create a sector that fully supports its people and is as inclusive as possible so that we can attract and retain the best talent that reflects the diverse nature – and offer – of our society.

    “There has been a welcome recognition of the importance of mental health and wellbeing in recent months – and this pledge provides a framework to bring that work together; to share and support one another to move the sector forward. We call on companies across maritime to sign the pledge.”

Другие новости по темам: ABP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 3

18:20 Star Bulk Carriers announces acquisition of two resale modern high specification Kamsarmax vessels
18:16 Jumbo and SAL intend to form joint venture
17:55 ABS publishes landmark U.S. Offshore Wind Report
17:48 4.81 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-February 2021
17:24 Chancellor put ports at heart of regional growth and prosperity
17:17 Latvia’s innovative technologies enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Riga
16:54 Rates approved for investment harbor dues collected by Rosmorport in Murmansk
16:29 Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet sailed to Barents Sea for exercises
16:05 Royal IHC and Cochin Shipyard sign MoU to provide a trailing suction hopper dredger to be built for Dredging Corporation of India
15:20 Grimaldi christened ro-ro vessel Eco Livorno
15:02 Yantar Shipyard acquires more equipment of domestic origin
14:38 Delo Group assets develop joint operations
14:13 Holland Shipyards Group to retrofit Future Proof Shipping’s vessel to sail on H2 power
14:10 Russia and Syria look into establishment of joint shipping line
13:47 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Asia and the USA
13:24 Russian frigate Admiral Kasatonov visits Akzas-Karagach naval base in Turkey
13:05 Support vessels of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered the Cyprus port of Limassol
12:36 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2021 remained flat, year-on-year
12:11 DP World implements Zodiac System in Jebel Ali Port’s terminal-3 to enable 100% automation of facilities
11:33 IMO publishes guidelines to port State control for on board fuel oil sampling
11:14 Aleksandr Smirnov appointed as General Director of Rosmorport
11:12 Associated British Ports signs Mental Health in Maritime Pledge
10:25 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Big Port Saint Petersburg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga seaports
10:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 03, 2021
09:53 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices go up in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of March 2
08:41 The Port of Sagunto will reduce energy consumption in roads by 54% with the installation of LED lights

2021 March 2

19:00 Zelenodolsk Plant lays down two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020
18:45 Crowley promotes Dan Warner to Chief Financial Officer
18:05 The RSS Sir David Attenborough delivered to LR Class
17:54 Manufacture of auxiliary drilling modules for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” is underway
17:47 TORM purchases eight MR product tankers with chemical trading capabilities from TEAM Tankers in a partly share-based transaction
17:39 Inchcape’s new Port Cost Estimator is missing link in voyage cost puzzle
17:28 CMA CGM acquired a 50% interest minus one share in TTIA container terminal in Algeciras, Spain
17:25 First hydrogen filling station opened in Amsterdam port
17:21 Framo will supply pumping systems for foundations of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm project
17:06 Haldor Topsoe joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Strategic Corporate Partner
16:21 USCG, partners rescue two pilots from downed aircraft off Lanai
16:15 The Prax Group agrees exclusive crude oil supply arrangement with Trafigura
15:48 Ardmore Shipping takes on commercial management of four Carl Buettner chemical tankers
15:47 Ocean Infinity acquires MMT
15:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2021 fell by 34% YoY
14:38 Tenderers sought for upcoming Port Hedland channel marker project
14:22 Local contractor wins Mt Bassett water reservoir demolition job
13:46 Mega RO-RO vessels handled in record time thanks to investment by PSA Zeebrugge
13:16 Wallenius Wilhelmsen returns three more vessels from cold lay-up
12:08 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from Pakistan to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:01 Port of Antwerp carries out the first trial for increasing draught on the Western Scheldt river
11:42 Throughput of port Azov in 2M’2021 surged by 68% YoY
11:09 Four companies join forces in HAV Group ASA
10:55 Port of Tallinn comments on the claim filed by Tallink
10:38 Tallink Grupp brings legal action against Port of Tallinn
10:09 Port of Vancouver cargo throughput increased by 1% to 145.5 million metric tonnes in 2020
09:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’21 fell by 8.4% YoY
09:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 02, 2021
09:34 Oil prices go down in expectation OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Ports of Bremen container throughput down by 1.4 per cent to 51.1 million tons in 2020
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of March 1
08:00 TORM purchases eight MR product tankers