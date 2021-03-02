2021 March 2 17:54

Manufacture of auxiliary drilling modules for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” is underway

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) says that its Southern Center of Shipbuilding starts manufacturing and shaping the auxiliary drilling modules for the ice-resistant platform LSP “A”.



The ice-resistant platform being built under the order of Krasnoyarskgazprom Neftegazproject LLC is intended for the development of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field.



Total weight of sections manufactured by today exceeds 300 tonnes. The shipbuilders have commenced assembling the platform’s auxiliary drilling modules NoNo 32, 33 and 34. The weight of all metal structures will exceed 1,361 tonnes.



Offshore platform LSP “A” was laid down under investment project of Gazprom in June 2020. The offshore ice-resistant fixed submersible platform anchored to the seabed by steel piles is intended for the development of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field. LSP “A” consists of principal structural parts: its jacket, deck and superstructure. The superstructure on top of the platform will include main and auxiliary drilling modules, operational and energy complexes and living quarters. LSP “A” is being constructed under a 'distributed shipyard' principle. Several shipbuilding companies of Russia’s European part will build the platform modules which will be later delivered to Kaliningrad for final assembly and outfitting.

The platform will be more than 135 meters long, 69 meters wide, 41 meters tall from the base to the helicopter pad, and its weight will exceed 40,000 tons in total.

The Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field was discovered on the shelf in the Gulf of Ob in 2000. Its natural gas reserves are estimated at 550 billion cubic meters.

Related links:

Zvezdochka Repair Yard starts assembly of jacket of LSP “A” offshore ice resistant platform >>>>

First sections for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” shipped to outfitting yard >>>>

Construction of ice-resistant platform for Gazprom’s field on Arctic shelf begins in Astrakhan >>>>