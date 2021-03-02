  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 2 17:54

    Manufacture of auxiliary drilling modules for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” is underway

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) says that its Southern Center of Shipbuilding starts manufacturing and shaping the auxiliary drilling modules for the ice-resistant platform LSP “A”.

    The ice-resistant platform being built under the order of Krasnoyarskgazprom Neftegazproject LLC is intended for the development of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field.

    Total weight of sections manufactured by today exceeds 300 tonnes. The shipbuilders have commenced assembling the platform’s auxiliary drilling modules NoNo 32, 33 and 34. The weight of all metal structures will exceed 1,361 tonnes.

    Offshore platform LSP “A” was laid down under investment project of Gazprom in June 2020. The offshore ice-resistant fixed submersible platform anchored to the seabed by steel piles is intended for the development of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field. LSP “A” consists of principal structural parts: its jacket, deck and superstructure. The superstructure on top of the platform will include main and auxiliary drilling modules, operational and energy complexes and living quarters. LSP “A” is being constructed under a 'distributed shipyard' principle. Several shipbuilding companies of Russia’s European part will build the platform modules which will be later delivered to Kaliningrad for final assembly and outfitting.

    The platform will be more than 135 meters long, 69 meters wide, 41 meters tall from the base to the helicopter pad, and its weight will exceed 40,000 tons in total.

    The Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field was discovered on the shelf in the Gulf of Ob in 2000. Its natural gas reserves are estimated at 550 billion cubic meters.

    Related links:

    Zvezdochka Repair Yard starts assembly of jacket of LSP “A” offshore ice resistant platform >>>>

    First sections for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” shipped to outfitting yard >>>>

    Construction of ice-resistant platform for Gazprom’s field on Arctic shelf begins in Astrakhan >>>>

Другие новости по темам: ice-resistant platform, shipbuilding, USC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 2

19:00 Zelenodolsk Plant lays down two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020
18:45 Crowley promotes Dan Warner to Chief Financial Officer
18:05 The RSS Sir David Attenborough delivered to LR Class
17:54 Manufacture of auxiliary drilling modules for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” is underway
17:47 TORM purchases eight MR product tankers with chemical trading capabilities from TEAM Tankers in a partly share-based transaction
17:39 Inchcape’s new Port Cost Estimator is missing link in voyage cost puzzle
17:28 CMA CGM acquired a 50% interest minus one share in TTIA container terminal in Algeciras, Spain
17:25 First hydrogen filling station opened in Amsterdam port
17:21 Framo will supply pumping systems for foundations of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm project
17:06 Haldor Topsoe joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Strategic Corporate Partner
16:21 USCG, partners rescue two pilots from downed aircraft off Lanai
16:15 The Prax Group agrees exclusive crude oil supply arrangement with Trafigura
15:48 Ardmore Shipping takes on commercial management of four Carl Buettner chemical tankers
15:47 Ocean Infinity acquires MMT
15:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2021 fell by 34% YoY
14:38 Tenderers sought for upcoming Port Hedland channel marker project
14:22 Local contractor wins Mt Bassett water reservoir demolition job
13:46 Mega RO-RO vessels handled in record time thanks to investment by PSA Zeebrugge
13:16 Wallenius Wilhelmsen returns three more vessels from cold lay-up
12:08 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from Pakistan to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:01 Port of Antwerp carries out the first trial for increasing draught on the Western Scheldt river
11:42 Throughput of port Azov in 2M’2021 surged by 68% YoY
11:09 Four companies join forces in HAV Group ASA
10:55 Port of Tallinn comments on the claim filed by Tallink
10:38 Tallink Grupp brings legal action against Port of Tallinn
10:09 Port of Vancouver cargo throughput increased by 1% to 145.5 million metric tonnes in 2020
09:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’21 fell by 8.4% YoY
09:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 02, 2021
09:34 Oil prices go down in expectation OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Ports of Bremen container throughput down by 1.4 per cent to 51.1 million tons in 2020
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of March 1
08:00 TORM purchases eight MR product tankers
07:53 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene

2021 March 1

17:39 Depth 2021 competition opens in the framework of the International Army Games
17:17 Vitol launches Green LNG offering
16:48 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
16:12 World’s largest steel company, China Baowu Steel Group, and Sibanthracite Group become strategic partners
15:34 NUTEP terminal sets new record of container handling
15:30 APM Terminals Kalundborg now operational
15:26 SEACOR Marine signs the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change
15:11 RF Navy’s small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuevo passes the Black Sea straits towards the Mediterranean Sea
13:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 22,193 pmt
13:12 Port of Antwerp to launch a new shipping guidance system
12:46 MOL to expand sharing of ship operation data
12:37 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:48 China ports container volume rises 13.2% in January of 2021Ningbo Containerized Freight Index keep rises in February
11:46 Russian Railways' network loading declined by 0.9% in 2M’2021
11:23 Global maritime leaders to exchange ideas at Singapore’s Annual Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme
10:59 Nevskaya Environmental Dredging Company supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
10:41 New research: unlocking a triple-win for UK ports and shipping
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 01, 2021
10:10 Austal Philippines delivers largest high speed ferry constructed in The Philippines
09:28 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 28

16:13 ADNOC Logistics and Services announces strategic fleet expansion with acquisition of 6 VLCCs
15:41 Deltamarin introduces the new LNG-powered Kielmax Container Feeder design
14:07 USCG Cutter Kimball conducts maritime presence patrol in Pacific
13:29 Solstad announces contract awards in Australia
12:46 Rauma Shipyard restarts production gradually with stricter controls in place
11:03 JAXPORT to host free virtual training event for Northeast Florida small businesses